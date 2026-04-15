👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Takealot and wait for delivery

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What happens when cheaper foreign players show up in your market and start taking your customers? You plug into their supply chain. That’s what Takealot did.

The South African e-commerce platform, owned by the conglomerate Naspers, is expanding its pool of international sellers, including Chinese merchants, and broadening supply as it tries to compete with the low prices offered by Shein and Temu. But the shift is creating problems for buyers, with longer delivery times and some listed items appearing to be knockoffs.

Between the lines: There may be a broader pattern here for how local e-commerce players are responding to the Temu-Shein threat. The Chinese e-commerce platforms have undercut them on price, and local players are now trying to respond by sourcing internationally or opening their marketplaces to foreign sellers. The challenge is that Temu and Shein already know where to source cheaply and at scale. Local players may not have the same supply-chain knowledge or market access.

What Takealot wants to achieve: By allowing more international sellers (and longer delivery times to accommodate them), Takealot is expanding its catalogue, keeping price-sensitive customers from leaving the platform entirely. This tactic is not particularly new in Africa; Jumia, the pan-African e-commerce company, is also tapping the Chinese supply chain for scale.

The trade-offs: Local sellers on Takealot are feeling pressured by foreign players on the platform, who compete with them on the same products. Chinese sellers are driving prices down, and in some cases, copying locally-made products to gain visibility and sales.

The problem with Takealot’s hybrid setup, beyond its limited supply-chain access, is reputational risk: as more overseas, including China‑based, sellers list cheap goods with long delivery times and uneven quality, customers still blame Takealot when items arrive late, fake, or poorly made. Its warehouses and courier network give it strong local reach, but mixing locally stocked products with direct‑from‑China shipments creates an uneven experience that ultimately reflects on the Takealot brand.

Temu solved this by opening a distribution hub in South Africa.

Zoom out: Takealot still ranks as South Africa’s most popular e-commerce platform, according to website ranker Similarweb; it is impressive for a market where even Amazon has a presence.

Its last reported full-year revenue in March 2025 was R14.95 billion ($872 million), increasing by 15%, yet Takealot barely returns a profit, owing to operational strain. If tapping into Chinese supply chains, where goods are cheaper, but delivery can take longer, it seems the company is comfortable enduring a few groans from customers who obviously want cheap(er) products but don’t have the patience to wait.