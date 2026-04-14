Welcome to TechCabal 4.0: Become an Insider

You’ve been reading TechCabal for free. That’s not changing.
But some of our reporting is moving behind a gate. The stories built on sources nobody else has. Investigations that don’t stop at what happened but push into why it happened and what comes next.
To read them, you need to become a TC Insider. It takes less than 15 seconds: drop your email, get a code, punch it in.
Become a TC Insider for free to finish this story.
Sign in to read the full story and stay ahead of Africa's tech ecosystem.