Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has replaced its Commissioner General, Humphrey Wattanga, in an abrupt leadership change that comes at a delicate moment for the government’s revenue drive.

In a statement on Wednesday, the tax agency said its board would not renew Wattanga’s contract, sending him on terminal leave with immediate effect and bringing to a close a tenure closely tied to President William Ruto’s push to tighten tax compliance.

The board, chaired by Ndiritu Muriithi, offered no reasons for the decision but praised Wattanga for “dedicated service and leadership,” citing his role in organisational restructuring reforms at the authority.

Dr Lilian Nyawanda, currently Commissioner of Customs and Border Control, has been appointed acting Commissioner General pending a competitive recruitment process.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board informs the public that it will not be renewing Mr. Humphrey Wattanga’s Contract of Service as Commissioner General,” the KRA board said in a statement. “Consequently, and in accordance with his Contract of Service, he is proceeding on terminal leave effective immediately.”

A technocrat exits under pressure

Wattanga, a Harvard-trained tax expert who took office in 2023, was brought in to fix underperforming tax collection, one of Kenya’s most persistent fiscal challenges, amid rising public debt.

His appointment signalled a shift toward data-driven enforcement and internal restructuring at KRA. He pushed through changes aimed at streamlining operations and improving efficiency, particularly in customs, a key revenue stream vulnerable to leakage.

But his tenure also coincided with mounting political and economic pressure on the authority. The government has leaned heavily on KRA to finance an ambitious budget, even as businesses and households grapple with high taxes, sluggish growth, and rising living costs.

In recent months, the taxman has faced criticism from the private sector over aggressive enforcement tactics, while missing some revenue targets has sharpened scrutiny from the National Treasury and Parliament.

The appointment of Nyawanda suggests a preference for continuity from within KRA’s senior ranks. As head of customs and border control, she oversees one of the authority’s most critical and complex departments, responsible for a significant share of tax revenues and trade facilitation.

Her interim leadership will be closely watched for signals on whether KRA will maintain its current enforcement posture or change amid growing concerns over the tax burden on businesses.