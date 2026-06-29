The first generation of African digital lenders believed it had found banking’s blind spot. Millions of people earned money, ran businesses and moved cash around every day, yet remained invisible to lenders because they lacked collateral, formal employment or a long relationship with a bank. Technology promised to close that gap. If banks lent against paperwork, fintech would lend against data.

It was one of the easiest stories in African tech to believe because the numbers appeared to support it. Credit penetration remained low by global standards, large parts of the economy operated informally and traditional lenders had little appetite for small borrowers. The total addressable market looked enormous. If hundreds of millions of people lacked access to formal credit, then surely the opportunity for digital lenders was measured in the tens of billions of dollars.

What the industry may have confused was demand for credit with the ability to build a profitable lending business around it. Those are not the same thing.

A payments company benefits every time money moves through its network. A lender only wins if the money comes back. The distinction sounds easy, but much of the first generation of fintech lending was built as though software economics would eventually overpower lending economics. Acquiring customers cheaply, automating underwriting, disbursing instantly, and scaling would take care of the rest. Instead, lending behaved exactly as lending has behaved for centuries.

Next Wave continues after this ad.

2026 Africa’s Business Heroes Top 100 Is Here!



We are thrilled to unveil the 2026 ABH Top 100 — 100 visionary entrepreneurs selected from thousands of applicants across Africa. These founders are building real businesses, from agriculture to fintech, healthcare to clean energy. They are creating jobs, solving problems, and shaping the continent’s future. Meet the builders defining Africa today. Explore the full list and be inspired! Find out more here!

This week, Tala announced another restructuring exercise affecting teams across all of its markets as it centralised more functions and reduced local operating complexity. In Kenya, seven employees were affected out of roughly eighty-five staff, following another round in April 2025 that affected twenty-eight employees locally. The headlines naturally focused on the layoffs, but the more interesting story sits underneath them.

Tala is not retreating from Kenya and it is not leaving lending behind. The company appears to be moving away from the old idea that large local teams and ever larger volumes of unsecured consumer loans create durable businesses. Embedded finance, partnerships and products attached to existing commercial relationships offer something consumer lending apps have struggled to find consistently over the last decade: visibility into repayment.

Branch Mfb has arrived at a similar destination through a different route. Earlier this year, the company cut staff in Kenya and Nigeria despite generating roughly $30 million in profit globally. During the years when capital was ‘cheap’, investors rewarded customer growth and loan book expansion above almost everything else. However, the mood has shifted. Investors now care more about margins, collections and capital discipline than they do about how quickly a lender can originate loans.

Then there is 4G Capital, which spent the better part of the last decade doing something that looked almost old-fashioned. While the rest of the industry tried to automate lending decisions and remove people from the process, 4G Capital built field teams, opened branches and focused heavily on merchants and small businesses whose inventory cycles and cash flows could actually be observed. Earlier this week, the company crossed $1 billion in cumulative disbursements across Kenya and Uganda.

Next Wave continues after this ad.

Founders. Investors. Policymakers. Enterprise leaders. Moonshot 2026 brings together the people shaping Africa’s technology ecosystem across AI, commerce, climate, enterprise, and culture. Spotlight your brand today. Click here to find out how.

That milestone is important in this argument because it challenges one of fintech’s favourite assumptions. Technology did make lending faster and cheaper, but it never removed the need to understand the borrower. In many parts of Africa, relationship banking turned out not to be a relic of the past but an effective risk management tool.

Make no mistake, the market is not abandoning unsecured credit. Consumers still borrow for school fees, emergencies or entertainment because income volatility remains a feature of everyday life rather than an exception. The appetite for short-term loans remains enormous, and lenders are unlikely to run out of customers any time soon.

The most important question is whether there are enough customers who can support venture-scale returns from unsecured lending.

Central Bank data in Kenya points to this challenge. Two years ago, data from the regulator showed that loans below KES 1,000 ($8) recorded non-performing loan ratios above 80%, while loans below KES 5,000 ($39) have also struggled with repayment performance. Curiously, larger loans tend to perform better, which runs directly against the original digital lending thesis (that small loans were supposed to be safer because they were diversified, short-term and distributed at almost no cost).

Next Wave continues after this ad.

Road to Moonshot Nairobi is a curated gathering of founders, operators, investors, and ecosystem leaders from across East Africa.



As we build toward Moonshot 2026, TechCabal is bringing the conversation to Nairobi to connect with the region’s innovation ecosystem, spark meaningful discussions, and build new relationships ahead of Africa’s biggest tech and innovation gathering. Why we are doing this

The industry has spent years treating this as an underwriting problem. Powerful algorithms, more behavioural data and larger transaction histories are supposed to produce better borrowers. After more than a decade of experimentation, another explanation looks more convincing: that the problem may have been income.

Better underwriting models can improve pricing at the margins and reduce fraud around the edges, but they cannot manufacture repayment capacity where disposable income is thin or unpredictable. Somewhere along the way, fintech convinced itself that lending was primarily a data problem waiting for a technical solution when, in reality, it remained what it has always been: a cash flow business.

Asset finance works because lenders are no longer relying entirely on promises and probability scores. Look at it this way: a financed motorbike earns an income and can be tracked (Spiro); a smartphone can be disabled remotely (M-KOPA); a solar system can stop working after missed payments (M-KOPA, again). The lender may not hold traditional collateral, but they are no longer lending into a black box either.

Next Wave continues after this ad.

Are you a business leader or data analyst? Join us this July as we celebrate the retirement of PAWA BI and welcome Immortal BI – the smarter and intuitive way of intelligent data processing. From Africa to the world; get your free tickets HERE.

Merchant finance and embedded lending are growing for a reason. A retailer’s sales history turns out to be more useful than knowing how often they charge their phone or how many contacts sit in their address book. Payroll data says more about affordability than app behaviour ever could. Sitting inside a marketplace, payroll platform or merchant network gives lenders something the first generation of digital credit spent years chasing through algorithms: a view of the cash flows that will eventually repay the loan.

That marks a quiet but important shift in the business. Digital lenders spent years trying to get comfortable lending to people they barely knew. The market is now moving toward borrowers whose incomes, sales and transaction patterns are already visible somewhere in the system.

The next winners in lending may not even call themselves lenders. Banks already know where your salary lands every month. Telcos have watched your money move around for years. Marketplaces know which shopkeeper is having a good month and which one is quietly struggling to restock shelves, and payroll companies know if payday came on time this month or if something changed.

For all fintech’s talk about reinventing credit, the business seems to be circling back to a fairly old idea: lend to people whose incomes you understand and whose cash flows you can actually see.

Kenn Abuya

Senior Reporter, TechCabal

Thank you for reading this far. Feel free to email kenn[at]bigcabal.com, with your thoughts about this edition of NextWave. Or just click reply to share your thoughts and feedback.