Tala, the venture-backed digital lender with operations in Kenya, Mexico, the Philippines, and India, is cutting jobs across its global workforce, affecting fewer than 10% of its Kenya-based employees as the company centralises operations under a new organisational structure.

The company announced the job cuts in a Thursday statement, saying the reorganisation is intended to streamline functions across its global business. Tala did not disclose the number of affected employees globally, their teams, or where the cuts are concentrated.

The latest cuts come about a year after Tala laid off 28 employees from its customer operations team, saying fewer loan defaults and a decline in customer support requests had left parts of the business overstaffed. At the time, the company said the redundancies affected about 3% of its workforce.

“As part of the evolution of Tala’s global operating model, we are streamlining our functions and centralising operations to align with our strategic roadmap,” the company said in the Thursday statement.

Using the workforce figures Tala shared with TechCabal last year, the latest restructuring could affect fewer than 20 employees in Kenya. However, the company has not confirmed the number of affected staff.

Tala entered Kenya in 2014 before expanding to Mexico, the Philippines, and India. In 2025, CEO Shivani Siroya said the company had served more than 10 million customers, originated over $6 billion in loans, and reached an annualised revenue run rate of $300 million.

“Tala remains fully committed to its Kenyan market and customers who depend on Tala to keep their businesses afloat, bridge income gaps and provide for their households,” the company said in a statement.

The lender added that centralising functions would support its “global objective of embedding our services into partner ecosystems at a scale,” but did not provide further details on how the strategy would change its operations.

Founded in 2011, Tala offers unsecured digital loans through its mobile app. The company has raised more than $522 million across 13 funding rounds, according to Crunchbase, including a debt financing round in March 2025.

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