The Next Wave: The myth of founder-friendly capital

When Google graduated another cohort from its African startup accelerator this week in Nairobi, it repeated a decision it has made for years: take no equity from participating startups. The arrangement is often presented as founder-friendly support, proof that startups can access resources, expertise and distribution without diluting ownership. Yet Google’s model points to a larger reality taking shape across technology and finance.

The most sophisticated capital providers are becoming less interested in owning startups and more interested in owning the ecosystems, revenue streams and commercial relationships that startups eventually create.

That interpretation is seductive, but is also incomplete.

Much of the conversation around startup funding over the last three years has been shaped by a single concern: dilution. As venture valuations corrected, down rounds became more common and fundraising timelines stretched, founders began searching for ways to avoid selling larger portions of their companies at lower prices.

The response has been a surge of interest in non-dilutive financing, a broad category that includes venture debt, revenue-based financing, royalty agreements and platform support programmes such as Google’s accelerator. The appeal is obvious: why surrender ownership when alternative sources of capital appear willing to fund growth while leaving the cap table untouched?

Yet the obsession with dilution may be causing founders to focus on the wrong metric. The real issue is not whether founders surrender equity, but whether they surrender future economic value through other means.

This distinction becomes clearer when viewed through the lens of the private credit market, which has grown into a roughly $3 trillion asset class. The expansion of private credit is often presented as evidence that entrepreneurs have more funding options than ever before. A closer look suggests that private credit has not reduced the cost of capital so much as it has given investors new ways to capture startup upside without taking ownership.

Google’s accelerator illustrates this dynamic in a softer form. The company does not need equity because ownership is not the primary source of value it seeks. Every startup that scales on Google Cloud, builds products for Android, purchases advertising inventory or embeds itself deeper into Google’s ecosystem generates value for Google without requiring a seat on the cap table.

From Google’s perspective, equity would arguably be the less attractive asset. While a minority stake in a startup may or may not generate returns years down the line, an expanding ecosystem of companies building on Google’s infrastructure can produce commercial returns almost immediately.

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Seen this way, Google’s equity-free model suggests not that ownership has lost its value, but that it is no longer the most efficient way to capture it.

The same logic is becoming visible across the wider startup financing market. Revenue-based financing firms advance capital in exchange for a fixed percentage of future sales until a predetermined repayment threshold is reached. Royalty investors purchase rights to future revenue streams without acquiring shares. Venture debt providers attach warrants and backend fees that allow them to participate in upside while maintaining creditor protections. These structures differ in their mechanics, but they share a common objective: securing access to future economic value while avoiding the risks associated with common equity ownership.

What makes these instruments attractive is that they turn an obvious cost into a hidden one. Equity dilution is visible the moment a deal closes, while the cost of revenue-sharing agreements, royalty structures and venture debt reveals itself slowly through future cash flows.

Giving up 20% of a company feels expensive because the sacrifice is immediate and tangible. Committing 5% of future revenue feels modest by comparison, even though a successful company may ultimately surrender more economic value through that arrangement than it would have through a traditional equity round.

The dilution illution

This is where the language of non-dilutive capital begins to break down. Dilution has traditionally referred to ownership. But ownership is only one dimension of economic control. If a company commits a portion of future revenue to investors, pledges key assets to lenders, grants warrants to debt providers and structures future cash flows around multiple financing obligations, the founder may retain nominal ownership while steadily surrendering economic freedom.

The consequences become visible when companies attempt to raise additional capital. Venture investors tend to dislike pre-existing claims on future revenue because every dollar committed to servicing historic obligations is a dollar unavailable for growth. What initially appeared to be founder-friendly financing can therefore create friction precisely when a company needs flexibility the most. Some startups discover that preserving ownership today complicates fundraising tomorrow.

The problem becomes even more acute when alternative financing products pile up. Revenue-based financing may coexist with venture debt. Venture debt may sit alongside invoice factoring. Factoring arrangements may conflict with traditional bank lending facilities. Each instrument is designed to solve a specific financing problem.

Together they can create a balance sheet crowded with competing claims, conflicting priorities and legal complexity. At that point, the issue is no longer dilution. It is whether the company still controls enough of its future cash flow to operate effectively.

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What often goes unexamined in the celebration of founder-friendly capital is whether the balance of power has actually shifted. Venture capital, in its purest form, asked investors to absorb extraordinary uncertainty in exchange for the possibility of extraordinary returns.

Much of the new financing architecture achieves something different: it preserves access to growth while redistributing portions of the risk back to the company itself. Founders may retain more ownership, but investors are also finding ways to secure more predictable paths to value creation.

Non-dilutive capital has earned its place in the startup toolkit, but founders should be careful not to confuse a different trade-off with the absence of one. Venture debt extends runway, revenue-based financing injects growth capital, and corporate platforms can accelerate expansion without touching the cap table. Yet every one of these instruments asks for something in return, and the danger lies in believing that what does not show up as dilution carries no cost.

They have not disappeared per se, but have become harder to see.

Perhaps the biggest misconception in startup finance is the belief that dilution begins and ends with equity. The companies providing capital today are demonstrating that ownership is only one claim among many that can be placed on a growing business, and often not the most attractive one. Founders who succeed in preserving every percentage point of their cap table may ultimately face a more difficult question: how much of the company’s future did they preserve along with it?

Kenn Abuya

Senior Reporter, TechCabal

Thank you for reading this far. Feel free to email kenn[at]bigcabal.com, with your thoughts about this edition of NextWave. Or just click reply to share your thoughts and feedback.