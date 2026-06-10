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  • Nigeria’s Roqqu joins race to bring tokenised US stocks to retail investors

    By

    Emmanuel Nwosu
    Nigeria’s Roqqu joins race to bring tokenised US stocks to retail investors
    Image Source: Getty Images

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    Roqqu, a Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange, has partnered with Ondo Finance, a US-based tokenised asset manager, to offer blockchain-based versions of US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to retail investors.

    The product is expected to launch at the end of June, according to Roqqu. For Nigerian retail investors, the product offers access to US stocks without going through traditional brokers.

    “We have set the end of June as the launch date; we’re looking at June 29 to roll this product out so it can be available to all users,” Emmanuel Peter, Roqqu’s head of trading and markets, told TechCabal in an interview. “We’re in the final phase of testing and ensuring it meets the standards required for public use.”

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