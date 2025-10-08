African students to get free access to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro

Google has announced that university students across Africa will receive free premium subscriptions to Google AI Pro, powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, for 12 months.

The offer, available from October 7 to December 9, 2025, will give eligible students in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zimbabwe unlimited access to Google’s advanced AI tools to support research, creativity, and learning.

Google aims to build foundational AI skills in students to equip them with skills that make them relevant in a workforce, increasingly defined by demand for artificial intelligence.

“We are seeing a new wave of innovation in Africa, driven by the energy and ingenuity of our young people,” said Alex Okosi, Managing Director for Google in Sub-Saharan Africa. “ By providing students with access to our most advanced AI tools, we want to empower them to not only excel in their studies but also to become critical builders and shapers of the future.”

This premium subscription plan, priced at ₦28,500 ($19.39) monthly, will provide students with features that help with in-depth research, summarising academic papers, generating reports from web resources, and debugging code.

They will also have access to Google’s tools like NotebookLM for organising notes, Veo3 for converting text or images to presentations, and 2 TB of cloud storage across other Google products, including Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos.

To access these perks, students must have a Google account and verify their status as a student by uploading their school ID card with expiration date, class schedule, and tuition receipt. SheerID, a data platform, will review the submitted documents and is expected to be reviewed within a few minutes. Students must also add a form of payment on the website without any charge. The new program builds on Google’s long-running investment in Africa’s digital ecosystem, including Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, which has worked with over 140 startups across 17 African countries, and the Digital Skills for Africa, which has trained millions of people across the continent.

”This offer is about democratising access to technology and giving African students the skills to compete and lead on a global stage,” Okosi added.

