Accrue, an agent-led stablecoin fintech that operates in several African markets, has launched a banking platform for small and medium-sized businesses, in a move to capture rising demand for faster, cheaper cross-border business payments.

Accrue Business allows businesses to hold, send, and receive stablecoins, collect international payments, and pay suppliers across borders using the same infrastructure that powers Cashramp, the company’s consumer remittance product.

Businesses can create a stablecoin wallet, virtual US dollar and euro accounts, invoicing tools, virtual cards, and stablecoin-based payroll, allowing them to receive international payments, pay suppliers across Africa, Europe, and the United States, manage employee spending, and pay staff directly into on-chain wallets from a single platform, according to Clinton Mbah, co-founder and chief executive officer of Accrue.

“We have seen a lot of success with individuals who haven’t had a reliable, affordable, and fast mobile money way for them to send money across Africa,” Mbah told TechCabal. “Businesses started asking for the same thing.”

The launch comes as more African fintechs adopt stablecoin rails to solve cross-border payment bottlenecks for businesses. Africa’s cross-border payments market processed about $329 billion in 2025 and could grow to reach $1 trillion by 2035, according to a report by venture capital firm Oui Capital. As the market expands, fintechs such as Accrue are positioning stablecoins to route a significant chunk of those transaction flows.

The startup joins other fintechs such as Grey, Flutterwave, and Raenest, which offer stablecoin-powered payment products that enable businesses to collect international payments, hold dollar balances, and pay suppliers across multiple markets, reflecting a broader shift in how fintechs are approaching cross-border commerce.

However, Mbah said Accrue is taking a different approach. It is building on an agent network that already moves money across 15 African countries, using stablecoins as the settlement infrastructure, while local agents provide liquidity on both sides of a transaction.

“If I’m in Ghana and want to send money to Nigeria, I’m matched with a Ghanaian agent who converts my Cedis into stablecoins,” Mbah said. “When I send the payment, another agent in Nigeria settles Naira to the recipient in exchange for those stablecoins.”

Accrue does not provide the counterparty liquidity itself; its agents directly do, bypassing traditional payment intermediaries and banking partners. That model allows the startup to charge businesses about 1% for transactions, while US dollar payments incur about 0.5% or higher, depending on customer volume, according to Mbah.

He noted that the startup retains about 85% of the processed margins, while the remaining 15% goes to the peer-to-peer (P2P) agents processing the transactions. Mbah added that removing banks and payment processors from the transaction enables Accrue to cap Cashramp fees at $2 regardless of transaction size.

To reduce counterparty risk, the fintech manages a closed network of vetted agents with established track records on its platform. It matches each payment request to an approved agent, who supplies the liquidity needed to settle the transaction, according to Mbah. He said agents continue receiving transaction flows only if they maintain a strong settlement record.

Much of that network grows through referrals rather than formal recruitment. Mbah said Accrue’s agents—typically people aged between 18 and 30 without formal employment—earn upwards of $150 monthly, depending on how much starting liquidity they bring to the platform.

Existing agents, many of whom have built long transaction histories on the platform, frequently recruit family members and friends into the network. Mbah said those referrals make it easier for Accrue to vet new agents as it expands into new markets while keeping customer acquisition costs low.

“They [agents] have no incentive to be bad actors because for them this is a serious livelihood,” Mbah said. “They know that if they continue processing transactions successfully, they continue getting orders, and continued orders mean they earn more.”

Accrue also extends stablecoin credit lines to agents with a strong track record, allowing them to process larger transactions without holding the full liquidity upfront, Mbah said.

“We look at agents who have been on the platform for a long time, completed thousands of transactions, and processed several hundred thousand dollars in volume,” Mbah said. “We collect data on their activity and utilisation, and that determines how much credit we extend to them.”

The credit is repaid automatically as those agents process new customer transactions, he added.

The model has fuelled the startup’s growth. Cashramp’s transaction volume nearly quadrupled between 2023 and 2024 before doubling again between 2024 and 2025, according to Mbah.

While he declined to disclose exact payment volume, he noted that Accrue has processed between $70 million and $100 million in total transaction volume across its platform since launch, including stablecoin on-chain deposits, withdrawals, and foreign currency inflows and outflows. Cashramp accounts for between $30 million and $50 million of that volume.

The startup is now extending that infrastructure to businesses. Accrue Business currently processes between $600,000 and $700,000 in monthly transaction volume across customers using its application programming interface (API), web platform, and recently launched mobile app, according to Mbah. The web platform has been live for about two months, while the API has supported business customers since 2024.

The startup targets sole proprietors and small businesses that move money across borders regularly and remain underserved by larger financial institutions. Mbah said transactions currently top out between $150,000 and $250,000, a ceiling that reflects the businesses Accrue serves today.

“We have merchants who serve customers across multiple African markets, and our ever-expanding Cashramp Agent Network perfectly caters to this challenge by providing agents on the ground who supply local currency liquidity,” Nureni Imam, Accrue’s head of business, told TechCabal. “Some of our merchants previously used traditional payment partners, but were limited by the number of supported currencies and the associated fees.”

Accrue’s expansion strategy follows the same playbook that built its consumer business. The startup now has agents across more than 15 African countries, up from about seven before raising a $1.58 million seed round in January 2025. Mbah said Accrue’s deepest liquidity pools are in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Cameroon, where the company has built its strongest payment corridors.

According to him, Accrue’s expansion strategy is to enter markets where fintech competition remains limited, but demand for cross-border payments, virtual foreign currency accounts, and stablecoin services is strong. In October 2025, the startup launched in Cameroon before expanding into Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, and Mali as part of a push into Francophone West Africa. It has also added agents in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zambia, and is onboarding liquidity partners in Zimbabwe.

“We go where there’s minimal competition, where competitors won’t go because the costs are just too high,” Mbah said. “The agent network doesn’t have those same costs.”

Accrue said it has deployed part of the $1.58 million seed round it raised in 2025, led by US-based crypto-focused venture capital firm Lattice Fund, to deepen liquidity across its agent network and expand into underserved African markets. As liquidity grows, the startup plans to increase transaction limits to about $500,000 for businesses processing larger cross-border payment volumes.

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