👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A Circle in Flutterwave

Image Source: Tenor

In the past year, Flutterwave, Africa’s largest fintech, has been bullish about stablecoins—for use in payments, treasury management, and liquidity sourcing.

Explain like I’m new here: In October 2025, it integrated Polygon as a settlement layer. In January 2026, it launched stablecoin wallet providers with Turnkey and Nuvion. In June, it partnered with Ripple to integrate the RLUSD stablecoin into its products. On Monday, the company added one more infinity stone to its gauntlet: US-based public company Circle, and issuer of the USDC stablecoin, became a strategic investor and partner.

Flutterwave will integrate the USDC stablecoin into its settlement rails.

Who wins here: Circle gets a powerful new distribution partner. USDC, already one of the world’s largest stablecoins but still trailing Tether’s USDT across much of Africa, now gets front-row access to one of the continent’s most important fintechs.

Flutterwave, meanwhile, gets something just as valuable: a stablecoin strategy without locking itself into a single blockchain or payment rail. By building on Circle’s infrastructure, it can move money across different networks while deciding where stablecoins make the most sense for merchants and cross-border payments.

Why this matters: More African fintechs are embracing stablecoins. Soon, we could all be using them, knowingly or not. The debate over whether dollar-backed stablecoins becoming part of everyday payments threatens monetary sovereignty remains contentious.

But if stablecoin activity can migrate from informal peer-to-peer (P2P) markets to regulated fintech platforms, it’s a win for everyone with a vested interest, especially the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which has proposed a licencing framework for stablecoin issuers, and other African regulators already moving to bring stablecoins into the regulatory framework.