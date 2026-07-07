👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Kenya gives banks a lifeline

Solly Malatsi, South Africa Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies. Image Source: TechCentral.

What started as a question about whether Starlink, the Elon Musk-owned satellite Internet company, could get a licence in South Africa has become something messier: a political fight inside the Government of National Unity (GNU) about who ministers are meeting, who’s lobbying them, and whether the line between public policy and private interest is being properly observed.

What’s the backstory? To get a telecoms licence in South Africa, foreign companies must generally meet Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) rules requiring 30% local ownership by historically disadvantaged groups. Starlink has never applied for a licence because it doesn’t meet that requirement.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi has long wanted to introduce another option: Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes (EEIPs), which would allow foreign companies to earn BEE credits by investing in areas such as broadband infrastructure, skills development, or local enterprises rather than selling equity.

So, what’s the row about? Parliament’s communications committee chair, Khusela Diko, has demanded answers after allegations that Resolve Communications, the public affairs firm advising Starlink in South Africa, arranged private meetings between ministers and its clients. In an 11-page response on Sunday, Malatsi rejected suggestions that his proposed EEIP policy was designed to benefit Starlink, insisting the reform had been in the works long before the satellite company became part of the debate.

Zoom out: While politicians argue over motives, the bigger obstacle remains the law itself. ICASA said last week that satellite operators cannot currently obtain a network licence under the existing framework, and that the changes Malatsi wants would require Parliament to amend the Electronic Communications Act, not simply a ministerial directive. So, despite years of lobbying, political controversy, and Musk’s repeated complaints about South Africa’s ownership rules, Starlink is still no closer to getting a licence.