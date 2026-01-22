Flutterwave, Africa’s largest payments infrastructure startup, has partnered with blockchain infrastructure provider Turnkey and artificial intelligence-powered global banking platform Nuvion to launch stablecoin balances for merchants and users across its platform.

The new feature allows Flutterwave users to transact seamlessly in cryptocurrency stablecoins like USDC and USDT, as well as currencies like the United States Dollar ($) and the Naira (₦), directly within embedded wallets on Flutterwave’s products.

According to the company, the move is part of a broader strategy to position stablecoins as a core pillar of Africa’s financial infrastructure. This is for businesses operating across borders that face friction and high costs under traditional settlement systems.

“To accelerate business growth in Africa, we must make it safe, easy, and affordable for businesses to accept all forms of regulated payment methods, including stablecoin, from a global customer base,” Nkem Abuah, Lead for Remittances & Stablecoin Partnerships at Flutterwave, stated in a report.

Flutterwave is doubling down on stablecoins as a payment infrastructure to reduce its reliance on traditional banking rails. In October 2025, Flutterwave partnered with Polygon Labs, a blockchain software firm, making Polygon its default network for cross-border stablecoin settlements.

Its latest partnership comes weeks after Flutterwave acquired Mono, the Nigerian open banking startup, in 2025, and complements its existing product offerings. As Flutterwave embeds more of its payments stack in-house, it is gaining greater control over transaction and payment rails.

Access to this new feature will initially be limited to a select group of merchants, with plans underway to expand availability across Flutterwave’s wider merchant base later in the year.

Turnkey will provide the wallet infrastructure and security layer enabling Flutterwave to offer embedded stablecoin wallets. Nuvion will bridge fiat and stablecoin rails with its AI-powered platform, allowing merchants to move seamlessly between currencies. The integration enables Flutterwave to offer what it describes as verifiable, secure, and programmable wallet infrastructure.

“We share Flutterwave’s belief that stablecoins offer an incredibly efficient way to accelerate payments and put more money directly into the hands of business owners rather than intermediaries,” said Bryce Ferguson, CEO and cofounder of Turnkey.

Flutterwave now joins the ranks of payments companies, including Polymarket, Axiom, and Alchemy, that integrate Turnkey’s blockchain infrastructure. The integration comes shortly after Turnkey raised $30 million in a Series B funding round in June 2025 to support team expansion.