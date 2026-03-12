👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Will your inDriver get health insurance?

Image Source: Tenor

Canal+, the French media giant that bought MultiChoice, is preparing to list its shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) within the first half of 2026. The company already trades in London, but this second listing will allow South African investors to buy its stock locally.

Why Canal+ is leaning into Africa: After acquiring MultiChoice, the combined group now reaches over 42 million subscribers across more than 70 countries. Canal+ believes that the number could grow dramatically, and Africa is looking like a goldmine. In 2025, the company’s pay-TV operations in French-speaking African markets recorded some of their strongest subscriber growth in more than a decade

The Multichoice problem and the €100 million ($116 million) solution: In 2025, the pay-TV product lost about 500,000 subscribers, while revenue and profits declined. Canal+ has acknowledged this challenge and plans to pump €100 million ($116 million) in fresh capital into the business. The strategy to build the subscriber count back includes combining local productions with global partnerships, cheaper entry packages, and stronger content offerings.

What is Canal+ up to? Between the JSE listing, the capital injection into MultiChoice, and shutting down Showmax, Canal+ is doubling down on Africa and is unafraid to take out experiments that are not delivering. Instead of trying to run everything separately, the media giant appears to be streamlining its operations in the ecosystem.