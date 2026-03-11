Drivers on inDrive in Nigeria can now access healthcare services directly from the ride-hailing platform’s app following a partnership with Heala, a Nigerian healthtech startup that provides the digital infrastructure that connects patients, providers, and insurers.

The partnership will allow eligible inDrive drivers to subscribe to Heala’s health plans through the app, speak with licenced doctors remotely, receive prescriptions, and access medications and diagnostic tests without leaving their routes.

The move addresses a common challenge for ride-hailing drivers in Nigeria, who spend long hours navigating traffic and unpredictable schedules, making hospital visits during working hours difficult.

Since drivers are classified as independent contractors rather than full-time employees, they rarely receive employer-provided benefits, including healthcare. This gap has occasionally sparked protests by drivers who want ride-hailing platforms to provide welfare support, including access to healthcare.

“This partnership reflects our continued commitment to improving the wellbeing of our drivers,” said Oladimeji Timothy, country manager for inDrive in Nigeria.

Under the partnership, Heala’s healthcare plans are integrated into the inDrive app and available to the platform’s Platinum drivers. Drivers can purchase monthly plans starting from ₦1,300 ($1) directly from the app.

Once subscribed, drivers can consult licenced doctors through video, voice, or chat from their phones. They can also receive prescriptions, pick up medications at nearby pharmacies, and access diagnostic tests or specialist care when required. A full-year subscription includes hospital visits when needed.

Drivers can also add dependents such as spouses and children to their plans, extending healthcare coverage to their families.

“Through our partnership with inDrive, we are bringing healthcare closer to the people who keep cities moving every day,” said Anderson Oriahi, CEO of Heala. “Drivers often work long hours and rarely have the time to navigate traditional healthcare systems.”

The move follows similar efforts in the ride-hailing sector to provide welfare services for drivers. Platforms like Bolt have previously partnered with health platforms to give drivers access to consultations and discounted healthcare services.

Outside ride-hailing, on-demand delivery platform Chowdeck recently introduced accident insurance for more than 20,000 riders through a partnership with MyCoverGenius, covering medical expenses and temporary disability caused by work-related accidents, as mobility companies increasingly look for ways to support drivers beyond ride earnings.