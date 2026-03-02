Chowdeck, the Nigerian on-demand delivery platform, has launched a personal accident insurance scheme for more than 20,000 riders on its platform through a partnership with MyCoverGenuis, a Nigerian insurance provider.

The partnership, which began in November 2024, automatically enrols all active Chowdeck riders and includes accidental medical expenses, temporary disability, and other protections designed to support riders if they are injured while working, the company noted in a statement shared with TechCabal.

Chowdeck will now cover hospital bills obtained from accident treatments and provide compensation for riders who are temporarily unable to work due to an accident to offset lost income.

“Riders are a critical part of everything we do at Chowdeck,” Umar Nasir, Head of Operations at Chowdeck, said. “We want every Chowdeck rider to feel secure knowing that their well-being is just as important as the meals and packages they deliver every day.”

In November 2025, Chowdeck crossed one million orders, with daily order volumes rising to an average of over 40,000. As order volumes rise, so does exposure to traffic accidents and hazards, and the physical toll of long riding hours. With more riders on the road fulfilling more orders, structured protections are becoming harder for platforms to ignore.

Delivery riders have long spoken about the fragility of their earnings. Previous reporting on the food-delivery riders showed how their incomes fluctuate daily, largely influenced by fuel prices and commissions. An accident can erase a week’s earnings for a rider, making this insurance scheme a stabiliser.

Other mobility platforms have partnered with MyCoverGenuis. In 2024, Bolt introduced an insurance plan for its riders, while inDrive rewarded about 600 drivers with insurance packages as a loyalty strategy in 2025, signalling a change in how companies that employ gig workers approach their workers’ welfare.

“Our mission has always been to make insurance accessible, relevant, and impactful for everyday Africans,” Adebowale Banjo, CEO of MyCoverGenius, said. “By partnering with Chowdeck, we’re not only extending protection to thousands of hardworking riders, but also demonstrating how digital platforms can integrate insurance in ways that directly improve lives.”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the commencement date of the partnership.