Wuerth Kenya Ltd, a subsidiary of German industrial supplies giant Würth Group, will close its operations at the end of May 2026, closing nearly three decades in the East African market as its German parent undertakes a strategic restructuring of its global footprint.

In a notice dated March 10 sent to customers seen by TechCabal, the Nairobi-based distributor of industrial fastening and assembly products said it would halt operations after 29 years in Kenya.

It marks one of the latest examples of multinational suppliers reassessing their presence in smaller African markets, including CMC Motors, GlazoSmithKline, and Procter & Gamble amid shifting global priorities.

The company said it would continue trading normally until the end of May 2026 while it winds down operations and settles outstanding obligations with customers and partners.

“This decision has been made after careful consideration and forms part of a broader strategic restructuring of the Würth group’s operations,” the company said in the notice signed by managing director John Anderson.

The closure will end a long chapter for the Kenyan unit of the German industrial supplies giant, which operates in more than 80 countries and supplies tools, fasteners, and assembly materials to sectors ranging from vehicle assemblers, automotive repair, and construction to manufacturing and engineering.

A competitive market

Würth’s exit signals the mounting pressure facing specialised industrial distributors in Kenya, where rising operating costs, currency volatility, and intensified competition have squeezed margins for foreign-owned suppliers.

Kenya’s industrial supplies market—serving garages and motor assemblers, construction contractors, and manufacturing firms—has become competitive over the past decade, with local distributors and regional importers offering cheaper alternatives to multinational brands.

While Würth built a reputation globally for premium fasteners and technical assembly solutions, companies operating in a price-sensitive market such as Kenya have struggled to compete with lower-cost imports from Asia, particularly China.

The company did not disclose the number of employees affected by the closure, though its Nairobi operation has historically served a network of industrial and automotive clients across the region.

Vehicle assemblers like Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM), Mobius, BasiGo and Roam mostly rely on Chinese and Indian suppliers, cutting off operators like Würth.