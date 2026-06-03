Nigeria’s smartphone market grew 8% year-on-year in Q1 2026, supported by demand for affordable 4G and 5G smartphones in the $200 to $299 segment, according to Omdia, a global technology market research firm.

But that growth was smaller than the 25% recorded in Q4 2025, when the sub-$200 segment dominated. This will further worsen in 2026, with smartphone prices forecasted to rise by up to 30%, threatening affordability for millions who rely on mobile phones to get online.

Rising global component and memory costs will drive this increase as manufacturers pass higher production expenses into retail pricing, according to Manish Pravinkumar, Principal Analyst at Omdia.

“Pricing pressure also appears far from fully reflected at retail: with component and memory costs rising, Nigeria could still see another 15 to 30% upward pricing adjustment through the remainder of the year, particularly in the mass market,” Pravinkumar told TechCabal in an email. “Premium demand should remain comparatively resilient because the affordability impact is concentrated at the entry and lower-mid tiers.”

BT, the British multinational telecommunications company, said in May that smartphone costs could rise as technology firms competing in the artificial intelligence race buy up semiconductor chips, adding pressure to already strained supply chains.

The country is particularly exposed to supply chain pressures because it relies heavily on imported devices. Roughly 90% of smartphone volumes sold in the country are imported, according to Pravinkumar. Smartphones enabled 153.15 million mobile Internet subscriptions in Nigeria in March 2026.

Local assembly, operator-backed financing, and telco-led device subsidies remain limited compared to some African markets.

Phones priced below $150 account for more than 60% of smartphone volumes in the country, according to data from Omdia. Four in five smartphones sold in Nigeria and across Africa were priced below $200.

The average smartphone selling price in the country rose to $134 in Q1 2026, up 2% year-on-year, according to Pravinkumar.

“This leaves the market highly exposed to even modest pricing adjustments,” Pravinkumar said.

With inflation eroding purchasing power and naira volatility raising import costs, higher global device prices could further strain household budgets.

The most vulnerable segment is the $80–$150 price band. Pravinkumar said price increases in this category could push some consumers toward slightly higher tiers, supported by device financing where available, while others delay upgrades until late 2026 or even Q1 2027.

“This creates a difficult near-term environment for vendors as replacement demand softens while first-time smartphone conversion also becomes more price sensitive,” Pravinkumar said.

Nigeria is not alone. Across Africa, the affordable smartphones that have powered much of the continent’s digital growth are becoming harder to sustain commercially.

Smartphone shipments across Africa grew 3% year-on-year to 19.9 million units in Q1 2026, according to Omdia, but the market is expected to face increasing pressure through the rest of the year.

“Africa’s ultra-affordable smartphone market is entering a structurally more challenging phase in 2026 as margin compression strains entry-tier device economics to a breaking point,” Pravinkumar said.

On a per-manufacturer basis, Nigeria remains one of Transsion Holdings’ most important global markets, but it is also among the most exposed to entry-level pricing pressure.

The Chinese manufacturer, whose brands include Tecno, Infinix, and itel, grew shipments by 26% year-on-year in Q1 2026, outperforming the broader market, according to data from Omdia.

Yet its dominance in affordable devices could also make it more vulnerable if consumer demand weakens at the lower end of the market.

“While Transsion’s unmatched nationwide distribution, deep retail relationships and strong after-sales infrastructure continue to provide a major competitive advantage, its category leadership also makes it most vulnerable to affordability-led demand weakness,” the principal analyst at Omdia said.

As margins tighten, market attention could increasingly shift toward vendors with stronger supply-chain advantages. Pravinkumar expects Samsung to be better positioned because of its scale in component sourcing and memory integration.

With vendors already scaling back aggressive discounting and marketing spending, device financing may become an increasingly important competitive tool for boosting smartphone sales.

“Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest smartphone opportunities, but near-term growth will increasingly depend on how effectively brands manage affordability,” Pravinkumar added.