More than four in every five smartphones sold in Nigeria and across Africa in 2025 were priced below $200, according to a new report by global technology market analyst Omdia.

Africa recorded 84.4 million smartphone shipments in 2025, a 13% year-on-year increase, Omdia said. Devices priced below $200 accounted for 81% of total shipments, cementing entry-level and budget smartphones as the continent’s dominant volume segment.

In Nigeria, where smartphones remain the primary gateway to the internet, affordability remains the biggest barrier to digital inclusion. The country recorded 147.52 million mobile internet connections as of December 2025, yet nearly six in ten Nigerians remain offline, largely because smartphones remain expensive, according to GSMA, the global industry body for telecom operators.

Currency volatility remains the biggest pressure point. With nearly all smartphones imported, device prices move closely with the naira. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2023 foreign exchange reforms triggered a sharp currency depreciation that pushed handset prices higher and slowed smartphone shipments to just 1% growth in the third quarter of 2024, reversing the 63% surge recorded in late 2023.

However, market conditions have improved in 2025 following relative currency stability and device-financing schemes. Nigeria’s smartphone shipments returned to growth in the second quarter of 2025, expanding by 10% as exchange rate stability improved. By the third quarter, shipments surged 29% year-on-year, supported by a steadier currency environment.

Nigeria's Smartphone Recovery Late '23 Q3 '24 Q2 '25 Q3 '25 Q4 '25 Source: Omdia Q4 2025

Omdia estimates that Nigeria’s smartphone market expanded by 25% in Q4 2025, driven largely by rising adoption of affordable 4G smartphones as mobile internet usage increased. The sub-$200 segment was the dominant volume tier.

Across Africa, the broader smartphone market recorded its strongest performance since 2021 as deferred replacement demand returned and distributor inventories stabilised.

Smartphones accounted for roughly 55% of total mobile handset shipments in 2025, underscoring the continent’s gradual transition away from feature phones toward entry-level and mid-tier smart devices.

Stabilising currencies, accelerating 4G adoption, early-stage 5G rollouts in markets such as South Africa and Egypt, alongside festive-season promotions and vendor affordability campaigns, supported growth across regions.

Sub-Saharan Africa outpaced North Africa in Q4 growth, reinforcing its position as the continent’s primary demand engine.

South Africa led expansion with 38% year-on-year growth supported by strong prepaid demand, while sub-$100 smartphones accounted for 22% of shipments. Kenya recorded a modest 3% increase as cost-of-living pressures limited discretionary upgrades.

In North Africa, Egypt’s smartphone market expanded by 22%, supported by local manufacturing advantages and value-focused portfolios from vendors including Samsung, Xiaomi, and OPPO. Devices priced between $100 and $199 accounted for 60% of shipments and grew 19% year-on-year.

Algeria grew 5%, while Morocco declined 3% as elevated import duties weighed on affordability.

In Q4, 2025, the average selling price of smartphones across Africa increased by 11% as consumers shifted toward better-specified entry and mid-tier devices.

Omdia expects Africa’s smartphone market to face a correction in 2026, forecasting shipments could decline by 23% as affordability pressures intensify.

“The impact will vary by market,” Manish Pravinkumar, Principal Analyst at Omdia, said. “Nigeria and Kenya, where demand is concentrated in sub-US$200 devices, are likely to see sharper volume pressure. Egypt may remain relatively more resilient due to local manufacturing advantages, and South Africa’s more mature operator-led structure offers some insulation through postpaid and premium demand.”