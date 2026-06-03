Spectranet, Starlink, and FibreOne now control nearly 70% of Nigeria’s internet service provider (ISP) market, highlighting the growing dominance of a handful of large operators as smaller providers struggle with rising costs and intense competition.

According to the latest ISP subscriber statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria recorded 352,006 active ISP subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2025. Of that figure, Spectranet, Starlink, and FibreOne accounted for a combined 244,929 subscribers, representing 69.58% of the market.

Spectranet remained the market leader with 108,525 active subscribers, followed by Starlink with 91,991 and FibreOne with 44,413.

The figures reflect a market becoming increasingly concentrated around a handful of providers despite the presence of more than 200 licenced ISPs in the country.

The trend has been building throughout 2025. NCC data for the first half of the year showed that Nigeria had 313,713 active ISP subscribers by the end of June 2025, up 9.84% from 285,605 users recorded at the end of December 2024.

Even then, the market was dominated by the same three players. Spectranet, Starlink, and FibreOne accounted for roughly 65% of all ISP users in the country.

The latest figures suggest the dominance of the trio has only deepened, with their combined market share rising to almost 70% by the end of 2025.

Starlink has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of this market shift. Official NCC data showed the satellite internet provider had 66,523 subscribers at the end of the first half of 2025. By the fourth quarter, that figure had jumped to 91,991 subscribers, reflecting strong demand for

Although the NCC maintains a registry of more than 220 licensed internet providers, only 133 operators were active enough to submit performance reports during the second quarter of 2025. This suggests that a significant number of licensed providers have either become dormant or operate at a very limited scale.

Industry operators have long cited high bandwidth costs, expensive right-of-way charges imposed by state governments, foreign exchange pressures, and rising diesel prices as major obstacles to growth.

Competition from mobile network operators has further intensified the pressure.

Throughout 2025, telecom companies such as MTN and Airtel expanded their 5G networks and fibre-to-the-home offerings, attracting enterprise customers and households that traditionally relied on independent ISPs. Their larger scale, nationwide infrastructure, and ability to offer bundled services have made it increasingly difficult for smaller providers to compete.

The result has been a steady consolidation of Nigeria’s ISP market. While overall subscriber numbers continue to grow, much of that growth is being captured by a few dominant players.