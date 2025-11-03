Chowdeck has crossed one million orders in a single month, a new milestone for the YC–backed food delivery startup that has rapidly expanded across Nigerian cities and into Ghana. The achievement marks a sharp rise in daily order volumes from an average of about 30,000 a few weeks ago to over 40,000, according to its CEO, Femi Aluko.

Chowdeck orders in real time (*estimated) You’re watching a logistics engine in motion. Orders Since You Arrived 0 Estimated Orders Today 0 Estimated Orders This Month 0 In the time you’ve been reading, 0 more meals were delivered. *Illustrative estimate at 40,000 orders/day, evenly distributed. Source: Chowdeck founder’s post (Nov 3 2025).

This jump reflects growing demand for fast delivery services in major Nigerian cities, even as players in the space continue to face challenges with logistics, rider management, and customer support.

It also shows how Chowdeck has managed to sustain momentum in a market where rivals like Jumia Food and Bolt Food have exited due to thin margins and high operating costs.

Aluko acknowledged operational pressure in recent weeks but said the team was “listening, learning, and fixing things quickly.” The milestone, he added, serves as a reminder of “what is possible when people believe in what we’re building.”

Since its launch in 2021, Chowdeck has built a reputation for speed and reliability. Starting with a little over 300 users in its first month, the company now serves over a million monthly users across Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other cities. In early 2025, Chowdeck expanded to Ghana, hitting 1,000 daily orders within three months, three times faster than it achieved the same feat in Nigeria.

The startup has also made strategic moves to deepen its role in the supply chain. In June 2025, it acquired Mira, a point-of-sale startup founded by former Flutterwave and Paystack staff.

The transaction brought payment processing, inventory management, and merchant financing tools into Chowdeck’s ecosystem. Two months later, it raised $9 million in Series A funding led by Novastar Ventures to push a quick commerce strategy and expand in both Nigeria and Ghana.