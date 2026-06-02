MultiChoice is offering former Showmax subscribers in Kenya access to DStv Stream Compact at a heavily discounted KES 550 ($4.25) monthly rate for one year, as the pay-TV company works to retain streaming customers following Showmax’s shutdown in April.

Eligible former Showmax users will pay KES 550 ($4.25) monthly for 12 months before the package reverts to its standard KES 4,200 ($32.50) monthly price, according to a MultiChoice statement seen by TechCabal.

The discount reflects MultiChoice’s attempt to migrate streaming users into its broader DStv ecosystem after discontinuing Showmax on April 30, a move that consolidates live television, sports, movies, and original streaming content onto a single platform. The strategy also gives the company a way to retain lower-cost streaming users while gradually introducing them to DStv’s higher-priced subscription tiers.

The transition began in May with eligible customers receiving free access to DStv Stream Compact through the end of the month before being moved onto the discounted plan.

The offer applies to direct Showmax subscribers, including Showmax Premier League users, provided they maintain active subscriptions and keep payments up to date. Existing DStv customers are excluded because they already receive Showmax content through their packages.

The promotion gives MultiChoice a pathway to move former Showmax customers onto its flagship streaming platform while exposing them to a broader package that includes live television channels, movies, series and SuperSport programming.

“Our priority is to ensure customers continue to have a home for the stories they love,” said Nzola Miranda, Managing Director, MultiChoice Kenya.

Showmax, which became MultiChoice’s flagship streaming platform in recent years, has been folded into DStv Stream following Canal+’s acquisition of the pay-TV broadcaster. Its original productions for the Kenyan market, including Single Kiasi and Adulting, are now available through a dedicated Showmax section within the DStv Stream app.

The change also expands access to sports content. While Showmax Premier League was available only on mobile devices, DStv Stream subscribers can watch Premier League matches and other SuperSport content on smart TVs and connected devices.

Former Showmax customers must create new DStv Stream accounts to access the service because subscriptions were not transferred automatically. Customers who opted not to migrate were eligible for refunds on unused portions of their Showmax subscriptions.