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  • Showmax is gone. MultiChoice’s future is now premium streaming and payments

    By

    Emmanuel Nwosu
    Showmax is gone. MultiChoice’s future is now premium streaming and payments
    The headquarters of MultiChoice Group Ltd. in Randburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Image Source: Mzingenkosi Sibanda/Bloomberg via Getty Images

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    This is Follow the Money, our weekly series that unpacks the earnings, business, and scaling strategies of African fintechs, financial institutions, companies, and governments. A new edition drops every Monday.

    MultiChoice still dominates Africa’s broadcasting market with 14.5 million subscribers, but its fast-growing bets now sit outside traditional television: in decoder-free Internet streaming and payments.

    The company, which previously operated the now-shuttered Showmax streaming platform, is now leaning on a two-pronged strategy built around DStv Stream, its premium Internet TV service, and payments business, Moment, to offset pressure on its traditional pay-TV operations.

    DStv Stream reflects Canal+’s effort to streamline MultiChoice’s overlapping streaming bets after years of heavy losses and rising platform costs at Showmax, in a market where subscriber scale never matched the level of investment. Rather than exiting streaming, MultiChoice is consolidating around higher-margin businesses as it seeks more capital-efficient sources of growth.

    Why DStv Stream works better

    Unlike Showmax, DStv Stream was never designed as a low-cost mass-market platform.

    Originally launched as DStv Now before a July 2023 relaunch, DStv Stream offers the company’s full premium pay-TV experience over the Internet, including more than 150 live channels, the SuperSport network, news channels, and on-demand programming.

    The platform targets consumers willing to pay for premium entertainment but unwilling to install a satellite dish or decoder.

    Showmax, a mobile-first, on-demand service, depended on attracting millions of lower-paying users to justify its licencing and content spend. DStv Stream, by contrast, generates significantly higher revenue per customer because it attracts a more premium subscriber base anchored by premium content.

    Following its relaunch in 2023, DStv Stream’s standalone subscriber base grew 139%, with more than 90% of those being entirely new customers who had never subscribed to MultiChoice, according to its 2024 report

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