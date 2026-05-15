👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Jumia plans job cuts

TGIF.☀️

Few phrases travel further at African business summits than “shared ownership.” At the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali this week—the continent’s largest annual gathering of private-sector leaders, drawing some 2,800 participants from over 77 countries—it is the organising idea of the entire event.

The question is whether Kigali 2026 moves the idea closer to practice.

A presidential panel on continental alliances brought some of the day’s most direct language. Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu, addressing a packed audience of business leaders, said flatly: “Africa needs to put its money where its mouth is.” The forum’s theme, “Scale or Fail,” says the same thing with a deadline attached. For African founders who have spent years hearing about continental opportunity while watching capital flow elsewhere, the deadline framing is either promising or familiar.

A panel on gender and growth capital offered a sharper, more quantified version of the same problem. Female startup founders in Africa raised just $48 million in VC funding in 2024—the lowest on record—while male founders pulled in more than $2 billion. Research across 47 African countries traces much of the disparity to self-selection: women entrepreneurs opt out of applying for credit, not because they are rejected, but because they expect to be.

The broader cost, per the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is $95 billion in lost economic potential annually. The panel’s argument, made bluntly, is that this is less an inclusion problem than a capital misallocation one.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Africa’s second-richest man and BUA Group chairman, opened the day with an address on the architecture of African growth. The architecture, as these panels made clear, has known load-bearing failures.

It’s the final day on the ground in Kigali. If you’re a founder here and want to talk, my inbox is open.

—Ganiu, Newsroom Editor