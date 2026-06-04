👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Uber-charged for Kenya

Image Source: Orange

Most people never think about submarine cables until one breaks. Then suddenly the Internet slows down, payments fail, and entire countries start looking for backup routes.

On Wednesday, Orange announced that the ViaTunisia subsea cable segment connecting Marseille in France to Bizerte in Tunisia has reached “Ready for Service” status, meaning it is now operational and capable of carrying live traffic. The project forms part of Medusa, a wider Mediterranean cable system that aims to improve connectivity between Europe and North Africa.

It all started in 2022: The European Union (EU) agreed to support the project through its Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme. ViaTunisia cost €32 million ($37 million) to deploy, with the EU contributing €9.6 million ($11 million) towards construction and management costs.

Why Tunisia? Geography. Marseille is an important Internet hub, acting as a gateway for submarine cables that link Europe to Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Tunisia lies just across the Mediterranean from southern France, around 1,100 kilometres from Marseille, making it a natural landing point for data traffic moving between Europe and other continents via the central Mediterranean.

State of play: Africa’s digital economy depends on infrastructure that users never see. Every cloud application, streaming service, AI model, fintech transaction, and international video call ultimately relies on physical networks of fibre optic cables buried beneath oceans. The continent has spent the last decade adding new subsea capacity through projects such as 2Africa, Equiano, and PEACE. ViaTunisia adds another route to that growing web, with a capacity of 20 terabits per second (Tbps) per fibre pair and equipment built to support decades of traffic growth.

Between the lines: This is also about resilience. Africa has spent the last two years getting painful reminders that submarine cables can and do fail. In March 2024, simultaneous faults on multiple cables off West and Central Africa disrupted Internet and banking services across several countries. Similar outages have affected parts of East Africa. Every new route reduces the chances that a single break will knock millions of people offline.

Zoom out: The EU is not funding cable projects out of charity. North Africa is becoming an important digital corridor between Europe and the rest of the continent. The more traffic that flows through those routes, the more strategic they become for Africa’s broader digital economy.