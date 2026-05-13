Search

Follow us

Flagships

Ask An Investor

Center Stage

My Life In Tech

Factsheet

Digital Nomads

The BackEnd

Web3

Quick Fire

Newsletters

TC Daily

Entering Tech

The Next Wave

TC Weekender

Francophone Weekly

Events

Reports

TC Insights

Video

About

Advertise

Tech Women Lagos

Editorial Policies

Quick Links

Search

Menu

Menu

Categories

Newsletter

Events

  • Techstars-backed fintech Chimoney shuts down, to refund customer balances

    By

    Emmanuel Nwosu
    Techstars-backed fintech Chimoney shuts down, to refund customer balances
    Uchi Uchibeke, founder and chief executive officer, Chimoney. Image Source: The Sun Nigeria

    Share

    Share

    Chimoney, a Nigerian-founded fintech that built cross-border payment infrastructure for businesses, has shut down, citing a lack of capital to sustain operations.

    In a May 1 email seen by TechCabal, the Canada-based startup told customers it had stopped processing new transactions and integrations and had begun refunding customer balances. 

    “As of May 1, 2026, Chimoney has ceased all new transactions and integrations,” the email read. “No balance on file: No action needed on your end. This is our final operational email.” 

    Businesses that relied on Chimoney’s payment rails will now have to find alternatives, exposing the fragility of building on startup infrastructure: when the provider goes down, so does the payment rail.

    Founded in 2022 by Uchi Uchibeke, Chimoney enabled businesses to pay freelancers and vendors in 41 currencies across Africa, North America, and Latin America. The startup provided businesses with a single API for cross-border payments, supporting bank transfers, mobile money, airtime, gift cards, and stablecoin rails for off-ramps. 

    In 2023, it joined the Techstars Toronto accelerator. Chimoney raised $280,000 in total funding, according to startup directory Crunchbase, excluding undisclosed grants. Uchibeke said this figure was closer to $1 million.

    TechCabal

    Become a TC Insider for free to finish this story.

    Sign in to read the full story and stay ahead of Africa's tech ecosystem.


    Kenya’s Watu posts record $37 million profit on phone financing explosion


    Startups

    Kenya’s Watu posts record $37 million profit on phone financing explosion

    Adonijah Ndege
    |
    3 days ago

Read more