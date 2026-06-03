👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Canal+ goes to the JSE

South African investors getting ready. Image Source: Tenor

Before you make your coffee this morning, Canal+, the French streaming giant that bought pay-TV giant MultiChoice, would have listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

The listing is more than a ceremonial bell-ringing. It fulfils one of the final regulatory commitments Canal+ made as part of its $3 billion acquisition of MultiChoice, which delisted from the JSE after the deal closed in December 2025. As part of the transaction, the company committed to securing a secondary inward listing on the JSE, giving local investors a way to buy Canal+ shares without leaving South Africa’s market.

No new shares are being issued. Investors on the JSE will simply be able to trade Canal+ stock locally while the company keeps its primary listing in London.

State of play: The move is a reminder of why Canal+ pursued MultiChoice in the first place. Africa sits at the heart of the broadcaster’s growth ambitions, and the acquisition delivered access to more than 50 countries, millions of subscribers, premium sports rights, and one of the continent’s largest local content businesses.

Growth, however, is far from guaranteed. MultiChoice entered the deal after losing 1.2 million subscribers in 2025 as inflation, currency depreciation, and streaming competition squeezed household budgets across its markets.

Canal+ believes scale can help reverse that decline. The company has set aside $115 million for a turnaround plan and expects to generate significant cost savings by integrating the two businesses.

Zoom out: Today’s listing checks off a regulatory requirement. Winning back subscribers is the challenge investors will be watching next.