CANAL+, the French media giant, plans to cut staff at its African pay-TV subsidiary MultiChoice Group through a voluntary severance package to employees in support roles as part of a $115 million turnaround investment.

CANAL+ disclosed in its first combined annual report that the boost plan will accelerate the turnaround and support MultiChoice’s return to sustainable growth by improving content offering, better prices, strong customer acquisition, and operational efficiency.

The company has not disclosed the number of roles it plans to reduce, but MultiChoice has an estimated 6,900 permanent employees across 50 African markets. The pay-TV giant will also restructure IRDETO, Multichoice’s technology and cybersecurity unit.

While the French group pledges $115 million in fresh capital for content and customer acquisition, the restructuring signals that cost discipline and operational consolidation are its immediate priorities, raising the stakes for management to preserve institutional knowledge and morale even as it reshapes the business in a price-sensitive and competitive environment.

“These planned changes are consistent with the commitments CANAL + made during the acquisition of Multichoice and align with the ambition of CANAL + to streamline certain functions while investing more in activities that directly support the Group’s growth and business development,” the company said in its annual report.

Pressure on pay-TV

The restructuring follows a decision to shut Showmax, its African streaming platform, after 11 years. The company announced on March 5 that closing the streaming service was part of its “focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.”

The staff reduction plan and Showmax closure lift the lid on the intensifying pressure on traditional pay-TV operators across Africa. The continent is emerging as a battleground for streaming giants, with Netflix and Amazon Prime investing in local content production to capture Africa’s growing youth population and expanding internet access.

MultiChoice, long the local dominant player with its DStv, GOtv, and Showmax brands, now finds itself defending market share against multinationals while also contending with cheaper cord-cutting alternatives and piracy.

In just five African countries—Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania—MultiChoice estimates that the top 10 piracy sites recorded a combined 17.4 million visits in 2025. Kenya led with 7 million visits, followed by South Africa with 5 million, Ghana with 2.4 million, Nigeria with 2.3 million, and Tanzania with 626,000.