The Cameroonian arm of Africa Global Logistics (AGL), the logistics giant that operates port, rail, maritime, and freight services, has partnered with REasy, a trade finance platform, to launch a groupage shipping service for small businesses importing goods from China.

Groupage shipping is a model where multiple businesses share space inside a single shipping container instead of paying for an entire container themselves. Businesses importing to African markets often have to move between separate freight agents, customs brokers, and informal payment systems with little visibility into where their goods are or when they will arrive.

AGL Cameroon and REasy are betting that this new service can make cross-border trade between China and Cameroon easier for smaller merchants to navigate. The service combines digital payments, international shipping, and end-to-end shipment tracking into a single system aimed at simplifying imports for smaller businesses.

The trade corridor itself is significant. In March 2026, Cameroon exported $14 million worth of goods to China while importing $276 million, showing China’s importance as a supply market for Cameroonian businesses.

Under the partnership, REasy will provide the digital layer for international payments and transaction coordination for SMEs, while AGL Cameroon will handle the physical logistics chain, including cargo consolidation in China, freight transport, warehousing, and customs clearance.

“With this solution, AGL Cameroon strengthens its positioning on strategic Asia-Africa corridors, while actively contributing to the facilitation of international trade and the dynamization of the local business ecosystem,” said Thibaut Lamé, Managing Director of AGL Cameroon.

The partnership also builds on expansion efforts from both companies. In 2025, REasy raised $1.8 million in pre-seed funding to strengthen its trade infrastructure. AGL Cameroon recently unveiled new logistics equipment worth more than CFA2 billion ($3.5 million) to modernise operations and improve service delivery across its network.

The first China-Cameroon groupage container under the pilot project arrived on April 29. Both companies said that the model could eventually expand into other African markets and trade corridors as they look to build more structured trade flows between African businesses and international suppliers.

“In a context of intense competition and rapidly evolving needs among economic operators, this partnership with Reasy illustrates our ability to offer innovative, integrated, and customer-oriented logistics solutions,” Lamé added.