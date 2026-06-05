Flutterwave, Africa’s largest payments startup, has tapped payments-focused blockchain network Tempo to expand its stablecoin payments infrastructure, eight months after announcing a similar partnership with Polygon.

The partnership, announced on Thursday at Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, will see Flutterwave integrate Tempo as a settlement layer for stablecoin transactions across its consumer remittance product, Send App, and its enterprise payments platform, Flutterwave for Business (F4B).

Once deployed, the integration will support wallet-to-wallet transfers using dollar-backed stablecoins USDC and USDT, enabling individuals and businesses to move money across borders through digital currencies.

The partnership is the latest signal that African fintechs are increasingly building stablecoin-based payment infrastructure to reduce the cost and complexity of cross-border transactions. In May, Nigerian fintech Paga partnered with US-based blockchain network Sui to build infrastructure for stablecoin payments and tokenised assets.

Flutterwave’s move also reflects a broader shift among fintechs from consumer-focused crypto products toward enterprise payment infrastructure. Companies such as Yellow Card and Grey are already building stablecoin capabilities for businesses, either by partnering directly with blockchain networks or tapping infrastructure providers to power cross-border settlements.

“Our partnership with Tempo allows us to expand our existing payments ecosystem by adding additional practical stablecoin settlement rails,” Olugbenga Agboola, founder and chief executive officer of Flutterwave, said. “This actively removes friction from the system and expands our multi-rail standard of global payment connectivity for the continent.”

Tempo, unveiled by payments giant Stripe and Paradigm, a US-based crypto investment firm, in September 2025 and went live in March 2026, is a payments-first Layer 1 blockchain built specifically for stablecoin transactions.

Unlike blockchains built primarily for decentralised finance (DeFi) and trading activity, Tempo focuses on payments, remittances, subscriptions, supplier settlements, and machine-to-machine transactions involving two independent machines or software agents acting without human oversight, Tempo said.

In its 2025 annual letter, Stripe said the blockchain enables payments to settle in less than a second while remaining compatible with compliance, accounting, and reconciliation systems. In February, before the network went live, the company said global fintech firms, including Visa, Nubank, and Klarna, as well as e-commerce company Shopify, were participating in the Tempo ecosystem.

Tempo’s appeal to payment companies lies in features tailored for enterprise use: the blockchain supports stablecoin-denominated transactions, ISO 20022-compatible payment messaging, batch payments, scheduled transactions, and fee sponsorship that allows customers to transact without managing blockchain gas fees directly.

Flutterwave said Tempo will sit alongside its existing Polygon-based stablecoin infrastructure. While Polygon remains one settlement rail, Tempo will become another option, giving Flutterwave additional routing options depending on corridor requirements, transaction volumes, and operational needs.

Yet, the partnership comes as Tempo is still proving itself at scale.

Since its launch in March, the blockchain has processed over 25 million transactions with a 94% success rate, according to data from the Web3 analytics firm Dune. That implies about 6% of transactions on Tempo currently fail, highlighting early-stage reliability constraints even as usage grows.

Its network activity also remains modest. As of June 3, Tempo was processing 0.47 transactions per second (TPS), down from a peak of 6.58 TPS recorded on March 17, according to Token Terminal.

Among more than 33 blockchains tracked by the platform on throughput and settlement finality, Tempo currently ranks 31st.

The figures contrast sharply with Stripe’s pre-launch ambitions for the network.

During Tempo’s unveiling in September 2025, Patrick Collison, Stripe’s chief executive officer, said the blockchain was designed to eventually process up to 10,000 TPS, significantly above the throughput of established networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

That performance question is particularly relevant for Flutterwave. Since its launch in 2016, the fintech has processed over $40 billion in total payment volume (TPV).

If even a fraction of that volume is eventually routed through Tempo, the blockchain will need to demonstrate it can handle significantly higher transaction loads than it does today while maintaining speed, reliability, and settlement finality.

By comparison, Tempo’s early growth trails that of newer blockchains.

Monad, a Layer 1 blockchain that went live in November 2025, attracted $242 million in stablecoin capital during its first week. Base, the Coinbase-incubated Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain also built for payments, drew about $75 million, and MegaETH, a Layer 2 blockchain launched in February, attracted nearly $36 million, according to US-based stablecoin analytics platform Artemis.

Tempo’s stablecoin velocity, which shows how quickly stablecoins move through the network, stood at about 2.6x in its first week of operation. By comparison, Monad recorded about 18.5x, and Base reached roughly 15x over similar early periods, driven by trading activity and liquidity incentives, according to Artemis.

Tempo recorded $5.3 million in stablecoin supply during its first week on mainnet in March, according to Artemis data. By June 3, that figure had grown fourfold to reach $22.4 million, as liquidity gradually built on the network.

For payment companies like Flutterwave, a growing supply signals deeper liquidity, greater network usage, and a stronger foundation for processing larger transaction volumes.

While Tempo remains early in its lifecycle, increasing stablecoin balances suggest the network is gradually attracting the liquidity required for real-world payment flows.

The gap versus newer blockchains reflects Tempo’s positioning as a payments-focused blockchain rather than a destination for trading activity, liquidity mining incentives, and speculative capital flows that typically drive rapid early inflows on alternative Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks.

For Flutterwave, the wager on a protocol like Tempo is that its payments-first proposition will matter more as liquidity, capital inflows, and network effects deepen across the blockchain.