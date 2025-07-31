Chowdeck, a YC-backed Nigerian on-demand delivery platform, has surpassed 1,000 orders in a single day in Ghana, just three months after launching operations in Accra, a milestone that took 11 months to reach back home.

“I see this achievement as more than just a number. It is proof that the vision propelling Chowdeck transcends borders,” CEO Femi Aluko said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Founded in October 2021, Chowdeck has emerged as a formidable player in Nigeria’s competitive $1 billion food delivery market, which is projected to grow to $2.4 billion by 2032, according to IMARC. The startup has served over 1 million users and employs about 20,000 riders across 11 Nigerian cities. Its expansion into Ghana, announced in May 2025, marks the first step in a broader pan-African strategy.

The Chowdeck team celebrating the milestone in Ghana. Image source: Femi Aluko/LinkedIn

Chowdeck’s Ghanaian operations, covering neighbourhoods like Osu, Cantonments, and East Legon, kicked off with a rider training program and a customer rewards scheme to drive adoption.

Riders have been incentivised by “Rider Games,” a performance-based incentive system offering cash bonuses and access to loans up to GHC 1,000. Customers benefit from a referral program granting GHS10 discounts on initial orders and a tiered “ChowScore” loyalty system, which offers free deliveries and exclusive discounts. These initiatives have helped with market penetration.

In Ghana, competition from established players like Bolt Food tests Chowdeck’s adaptability. The company’s strategic hire of Henry Whyte, its Ghana country lead and former Bolt Ghana operations manager, will help strengthen its position in a highly competitive market.

With over ₦30 billion ($19 million) in deliveries in Nigeria and a growing vendor base, including a woman-led business achieving ₦2.3 billion ($1.5 million) in revenue, Chowdeck continues to show it may be able to put up a good fight for market share in Ghana.

