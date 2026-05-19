Simbisa Brands, the owner of fast food brands like Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn and Galitos, said delivery orders in Kenya jumped 71% in the quarter ended March, showing how food delivery apps are changing the economics and operations of fast food chains across African cities.

The company’s Kenyan operations average about 6,000 deliveries a day, according to its latest trading update. Delivery sales in some key brands are nearing 30% of total turnover, while delivery volumes in Zimbabwe climbed 83%.

The figures point to a broader shift in how restaurant chains are expanding in African cities, where logistics capacity is becoming as important as opening new outlets. Operators are under pressure to deliver food faster across congested urban areas while keeping prices affordable for customers already strained by inflation.

“Strong growth in delivery volumes was recorded in both Zimbabwe and Kenya,” Simbisa said, adding that it was pursuing “balanced and sustainable growth across both delivery and walk-in channels.”

The delivery jump helped lift customer volumes in Kenya by 21% year on year to 3.5 million in the quarter, while revenue rose 15% to $21.6 million. Promotional campaigns and cheaper meal offerings helped drive traffic even as average spend per customer fell 5% to $6.17.

Simbisa said growth in Kenya was driven by expansion in both its in-house rider operations and third-party delivery partnerships with platforms such as Glovo, Uber Eats and Bolt Food, which have become increasingly important for restaurant chains chasing urban customers unwilling to queue or travel for meals.

In Zimbabwe, the company pointed to “a growing delivery fleet and improved zoning efficiencies” as drivers of performance.

The push into delivery is also exposing restaurant chains to higher logistics costs. Simbisa said fuel price increases from February, linked to global oil supply disruptions tied to tensions in the Middle East, raised transport and supplier costs while squeezing margins.

The company added 8 net-new counters in Kenya over the last 12 months, bringing its network in the country to 259 trading counters. Across all markets, Simbisa plans to open 17 new stores in the current quarter to expand capacity to support demand.

“Increased delivery contribution supported growth in average spend,” the company said in its Zimbabwe update.