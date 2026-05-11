👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Glovo serves up Nairobi

Image: Tenor

On May 7, Glovo co-founder Sacha Michaud flew to Nairobi, cut a ribbon to a new office, and announced plans to invest KES 10 billion ($77.6 million) into the company’s Kenyan operations by 2030.

The new office, with 600 employees, is a significant physical commitment to Kenya, where Glovo, the food delivery company based in Spain, operates across 12 Kenyan cities. In 2025, the startup said it recorded40% order growth and had generated KES 20 billion ($155.3 million) for local businesses since it entered Kenya in 2019.

Here’s where it gets head-scratching: Two weeks ago, during its Future of Commerce 2026 summit in Lagos, Glovo Nigeria’s general manager, Reni Onafeko, said the country is Glovo’s fastest-growing market, delivering 38 million items in 2025, nearly doubling partner value year-on-year, and investing over ₦37 billion ($27,000) in the market since entering in 2021. Glovo’s Nigerian operations initially ran out of a co-working space in Victoria Island, Lagos, in 2021.

Between the lines: This isn’t necessarily a contradiction; it’s corporate geography. Nairobi’s infrastructure, talent density, and business environment make it a more natural base for continental operations than Lagos.

Nairobi may be seen as the preferred base for multinationals running continental operations: Microsoft, Bolt, and M-KOPA have set up major hubs in Kenya and run their African operations from there.

Zoom out: Glovo exited Ghana in 2024, proving it is willing to cut markets that don’t perform. Nigeria performs. The question its operators should be asking is: what does it take for the market that built your African growth story to get the infrastructure that reflects it?