👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Airtel Money is eating M-PESA’s lunch

Image Source: Vodacom

Vodacom just slipped past a crucial gatekeeper in its bid to hug Safaricom a little tighter, and it only cost a $2.1 billion promise and a thumbs-up from Deloitte.

On Tuesday, Vodacom Group secured a key regulatory approval in South Africa for its planned $2.1 billion acquisition of an additional 20% stake in Kenya’s telecom giant, Safaricom.

The deal, classified as a related-party transaction, required an independent “fairness opinion” to protect minority shareholders. Audit firm Deloitte has provided that sign-off, confirming the share price is reasonable.

The primary players are Vodacom (the acquiring South African operator), its parent company Vodafone, and Safaricom. The transaction involves Vodacom purchasing Vodafone Kenya, which holds the Safaricom shares.

Between the lines: This restructuring consolidates Safaricom, East Africa’s most profitable company, more firmly under the Vodafone/Vodacom umbrella, shifting significant ownership to the South African unit.

Why is this important? For Vodacom Group, this tightens control over Safaricom’s immense profits (it reported a net income of KES 58.2 billion ~$450 million in the half year ended September 2025) and strategic assets, like M-PESA, providing crucial scale for expansion in mobile money and new markets like Ethiopia.

Concurrently in Kenya, Vodafone Kenya is buying a 15% stake from the government, reducing state ownership to 20% and increasing direct foreign ownership to 55%.

Deloitte’s opinion, now open for shareholder review for 28 days from December 5, clears a major step. Completion awaits remaining regulatory approvals in Kenya, moving the group closer to a deeper integration of its most valuable African asset.