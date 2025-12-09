Ampersand Energy, an electric mobility company operating in Rwanda and Kenya, has opened its battery swap network to global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to drive global adoption of electric mobility across Africa’s commercial motorcycle markets.

Since launching its first electric motorcycle in 2019, the company has been designing and assembling motorbikes using components from various suppliers, powering them with its proprietary batteries, swap stations, and the software that connects them. That vertical integration allowed the company to guarantee reliability in a market where many EV startups struggle with poor battery performance, short vehicle lifespans, and constant downtime.

Josh Whale, Ampersand Energy’s CEO, said opening the swap network is driven by both market demand and its research and development from six years of operations, adding that the network will unbundle the most profitable part of the company’s business: the battery and energy layer.

“There has been a lot of interest from motorcycle manufacturers that came to us and said, ‘We would love to build great motorbikes that can use Ampersand’s network.’ And there’s also demand from users, too,” he said. So we have created a top-tier energy infrastructure that any vehicle partner meeting our quality standards can join.”

Ampersand’s move marks a shift in Africa’s EV landscape; instead of competing on motorcycle hardware, it is betting that a shared, reliable battery swap network will drive mass adoption. By opening its system to global manufacturers, the company aims to speed up electrification in a commercial motorcycle market where uptime, low operating costs, and durability determine riders’ livelihoods. This also promises EV startups a dependable energy infrastructure.

Wylex Mobility, an established Asian EV manufacturer, is the first to join Ampersand’s open network. Under the partnership, Ampersand will provide the batteries and swap station access while Wylex Mobility supplies the motorcycle hardware, pushing its entry into the East African market. Whale said the bikes will be assembled at its factory in Nairobi, and riders will access them through existing asset-finance partners.

“We realised we add the most value on the energy side with our batteries, the swap stations, and the software,” Whale said. “Customers want more motorcycle options, but they still want to stay on our network because of reliability.”

Eileen Huang, Wylex’s CEO, said the partnership rests on complementary strengths. “With nearly three decades of engineering experience, we build strong and long-lasting vehicles. Ampersand’s customer focus and reliable swap network made them the ideal partner for our entry into East Africa.”

The partnership creates an unusual dynamic: Ampersand’s own Alpha motorcycle; its flagship model will now compete directly with Wylex Mobility motorbikes on the same energy infrastructure. Whale insists this is deliberate.

“Yes, they compete with the Alpha. That’s healthy,” he said. “Our customers benefit from Wylex’s manufacturing and R&D capacity, their price point, and features like the flat seat that riders in Kenya really appreciate.”

Opening its battery network also marks a major strategic shift for Ampersand, signalling the company’s conviction that Africa’s EV future will be won on energy infrastructure, not on who manufactures the motorcycles.

Ampersand’s broader ambition is to sit at the center of that transition. Whale says the company’s goal is to build 50 to 60 strategically located swap stations in cities like Nairobi and Kigali. With each site designed to serve thousands of riders, that network could support 100,000 to 150,000 motorcycles per city.

Africa’s commercial motorcycle market is vast. A report estimates that Sub-Saharan Africa has about 27 million motorcycles. In Kenya alone, over 2 million internal-combustion motorcycles are in operation, most used for commercial transport. In 2024, the country recorded 68,804 registered new motorcycles, out of which 4,862 were electric, giving e-bikes a 7.1% share of that year’s new registrations.

The company said it already delivers more than 20,000 swaps a day across Kenya and Rwanda. Whale said each swap costs riders about $2 for roughly 80 km of range, cutting fuel costs by about 35%.

“Riders typically spend more than $1,000 a year on petrol,” Whale said. “With the EV option, that cost drops sharply, effectively increasing riders’ take-home income.”

Whale said the company does not consider EV manufacturers like Roam or Spiro as competitors. Instead, he sees them as future collaborators as the market grows.

“They are much more potential allies than competitors,” he said. “The energy business for motorbikes in Africa is probably five times larger than the motorcycle industry itself, and that is where we can add the most value.”

Whale believes the company’s model will define the next phase of Africa’s electric mobility growth: “Ultimately, the more great motorcycle riders can choose from, the faster the market grows. And every new bike on the road that joins our network makes the entire system stronger.”