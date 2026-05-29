👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Going Yoco for M&A

John Eni-ibukun, African Gospel and Afrobeats curator at Audiomack

John Eni-ibukun is an African Gospel and Afrobeats curator at Audiomack, one of the continent’s foremost music streaming platforms, where he thinks about how music travels, gets discovered, and lands with audiences in a fragmented digital world. Before that, he ran a digital press platform for artists.

Under the alias “June Sometimes,” he channels that knowledge into something more personal. His debut project, “Memories with Nostalgic Flaws,” is an interactive web-based game built around the emotional texture of growing up in Lagos in the early-2000s;

Explain your work to a five-year-old.

I put music in spaces they should be heard, performances at places they should be seen and I love to bring people together towards having memorable experiences.

Did you stumble into curation or did you plan for it? How can anybody follow the same path?

I believe the foundation of curation for me has always been my taste. I believe that I have been putting my life together as one big curated project even before I got to know what curation means. I’ve always loved to create art, and to create well, I consume a lot also. Choosing what to consume, how to consume it and making meaning of what it does to my senses has heavily influenced what I create, so I think it’s fair to say that my consumption of various artforms is what made me the curator I am today. If you’d like to be a curator, I’d say, trust your taste and consume a lot. From doing these, you’d be able to eliminate what doesn’t work for you and also get a better understanding of what you have so much affinity towards.

How do you apply technology to your work as a curator?

As much as taste informs what I like, I think data can point towards what other people like and that in so many ways makes my work easier as a tastemaker. I work with some digital data tools, curate music from various web dashboards and of course market creative products through digital services.