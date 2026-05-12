👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Delivery Hero sell-down

Image Source: Cairo Scene

Beltone Venture Capital and UAE-based Citadel International Holdings have exited their stake in Egyptian last-mile logistics company Bosta via their joint fund, booking a 75% internal rate of return (IRR). The buyer and deal value were not disclosed. However, Beltone will retain a separate undisclosed stake in Bosta through its own fund.

A 75% IRR—or any IRR figure at all—is not a number VCs typically shout about, which is what makes this disclosure unusual.

Egypt’s pound lost roughly 60% of its value against the dollar between 2022 and 2024, devaluing returns for investors who hadn’t priced for it. When Beltone and Citadel invested in Bosta in 2024, the worst of that was fading away, meaning that the 75% IRR was earned in roughly two years of growth in a market that was stabilising after Inflation. This is Beltone VC’s fifth exit since it launched in 2023 and the second from the Citadel joint fund.

Fawry, Egypt’s second-largest listed fintech, has held a stake in Bosta since 2017 and has reportedly said it intends to remain invested through the logistics company’s IPO. The unnamed buyer in the secondary is equally worth watching; paying at a 75% IRR suggests someone deliberately building a position before the public markets open.

Bosta’s cap table now includes a VC fund cashing out, a strategic fintech staying in, and an anonymous buyer stepping in, which says everything about how the company is being staged ahead of its planned $170 million listing on Egypt’s bourse later this year.