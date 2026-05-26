👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – No free exits in Kenya

Kenya’s National Treasury secretary John Mbadi. Image source: NMG

Kenya wants foreign investors and venture capital (VC) firms to take a 15% haircut the next time they secure exits from the country’s startups.

The proposed Finance Bill 2026 would give the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the country’s taxman, the power to tax gains from shares sold offshore, if those shares derive their value from Kenyan assets or operations.

The logic is simple enough: If you made your money in Kenya, the country should get some of it. But the structure of how foreign capital enters African markets has always made this complicated: investors route ownership through Mauritius, the Cayman Islands, or Delaware, not out of bad faith, but because international limited partners require it. That’s the price of accessing global capital, and African startups have largely had no choice but to play by those rules.

Between the lines: What Kenya is really doing here is challenging a system that was never designed with it in mind. The broader question is whether this proposal will make Kenya a more self-determining market or a more expensive one to bet on. Those two things are not mutually exclusive, but the balance is delicate.

Foreign investors already price in risk when they look at African markets. Add tax uncertainty on the way out, and some will simply look elsewhere. Others may restructure their holdings earlier in the investment cycle to sidestep the exposure entirely.

Kenya has been here before with Tullow Oil and Java House, and had to fight case by case. The proposal would either establish Kenya as a market that captures its fair share of the value it generates, or introduce a new layer of uncertainty that investors were probably not asking for.