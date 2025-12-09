Vodacom Group, South Africa’s largest mobile operator, has received an independent fairness opinion from audit firm Deloitte confirming that its planned purchase of an extra 20% stake in Kenya’s Safaricom for $2.1 billion is fair to shareholders. The sign-off clears a key regulatory step in its home country.

The fairness opinion, dated December 5, is critical because the deal is classified as a small related-party transaction under the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listings requirements. This classification requires Vodacom to show that the KES 34 ($0.26) per share price is reasonable for minority shareholders who have no direct influence over the terms.

Deloitte’s confirmation provides independent assurance that the price sits within acceptable valuation ranges for Safaricom. The opinion, approved by the JSE, is now open for inspection at Vodacom’s offices for 28 days from December 5, letting shareholders review the legal basis of the deal before it moves ahead.

The review covers Vodacom Group’s acquisition of Vodafone Kenya, the Vodafone-controlled holding vehicle that owns Safaricom shares on behalf of the wider group. While Vodafone remains the parent company, Vodacom is the sub-Saharan operator through which much of the group’s African business is run.

The restructuring shifts more Safaricom ownership to the South African unit, tightening the group’s hold on the Nairobi-based company while giving Vodafone Kenya a direct role in a parallel transaction with the Kenyan government.

The acquisition is part of a broader series of transactions changing control of East Africa’s most profitable company. On the Kenyan side, Vodafone Kenya is buying a 15% stake from the Kenyan government for KES 204.3 billion ($1.58 billion) from the share sale itself, rising to KES 244.5 billion ($1.89 billion) once an added upfront dividend payment is included. That deal lifts direct foreign ownership of Safaricom to 55% and reduces the state to 20%.

The consolidation brings Safaricom more firmly under the Vodafone and Vodacom structure at a time when the group is seeking deeper scale across mobile money, Ethiopia, and regional digital services.

In South Africa, the fairness opinion gives Vodacom cover to absorb a larger slice of Safaricom’s earnings, which have become a core source of growth for the group’s wider portfolio.

The JSE approval moves the transaction closer to completion, pending final regulatory steps in Kenya and within the group structure.

