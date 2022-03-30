TechCabal Daily -👨🏿‍🚀South Africa is switching off old TVs

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Good morning ☀️ TikTok is testing a “Watch History” feature to help users keep track of videos they’ve watched. Soon, instead of racking your brain trying to remember which TikToker’s “Follow The Ladder” version you liked best, you may be simply select the Watch History button to view all the videos you’ve watched in the last 7 days. If released, the feature will be the simplest way for users to find lost videos among other workarounds. Image source: Hammod Oh In today’s edition Ghana’s e-levy bill inches closer to reality

GHANA’S E-LEVY BILL INCHES CLOSER TO REALITY Image source: Zikoko Memes We’ve spoken about Ghana’s controversial e-levy bill before. Now, the bill is one step closer to implementation. On Tuesday, Ghana’s parliament approved the electronic transaction tax (e-levy) which the government expects will help raise $900 million in revenue. The bill has however sparked widespread criticism as it will introduce a 1.5% tax on electronic money transfers and transactions. The final step is the President’s assent which will seal the deal. According to TechNova, all the following transactions will be taxed once the e-levy bill comes into law: Mobile money transfers between accounts on the same Electronic Money Issuer (EMI)

Mobile money transfers from an account on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI

Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts

Transfer from mobile money accounts to bank accounts;

Bank transfers on a digital platform or application, which originate from a bank account belonging to an individual, to another individual. President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration claims the move will help address some of the pressing socio-economic problems bedevilling the country, from unemployment to dwindling state revenue and high public debt. However, for the average citizen, the new tax represents yet another burden as the majority of Ghanaians continue to grapple with high living costs, which have only been aggravated by soaring fuel prices induced by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

SOUTH AFRICA IS DELAYING ITS ANALOGUE TV SWITCH OFF Image source: The Standard Speaking of court action, a high court in Pretoria has decided that South Africa’s analogue TV switch-off date should be moved from March 31 till the end of June. Hold on, what’s happening? A not-so-long time ago, TVs weren’t the fancy flat screened darkness that only needed modems, subscriptions and satellite dishes. They had antennas that broadcasted channels from local tv stations, all for free. The simplicity of the setup, as well as the affordability, made analogue TVs the go-to choice for many households, even as digital television grows in strides. In South Africa, for example, over 5.7 million households are still using analogue TVs. By June though, most of them will be staring at blank screens after the South African government cuts off all analogue TV transmitters. First, it’s not happening in South Africa only. It’s a global occurrence. In fact, at least 18 countries on the continent have completely switched off analogue terrestrial transmissions including Algeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Lesotho and Ghana. The major reason for this switch is to free up the broadcast spectrum “which can then be used for other purposes, such as advanced wireless services and for public and safety services”. There are other reasons including better sound and picture quality, as well as more channel options. In fact, the United Nations International Telecommunications Union set a June 17, 2015 deadline for all countries to complete the switch but many African countries missed it. The reason isn’t so far-fetched. Many Africans are still using dialogue and/or can’t afford digital televisions and subscriptions. Kenya’s switch off cost 1.3 million households their TV connections. This same reason is what’s holding up South Africa’s switch off. South Africa provides free set boxes To prevent this blackout, the South African government is offering these households free set-top boxes that can receive digital transmissions. Over 3.75 million South African households qualify for these devices but only 1.12 million have applied while millions more are left to fund the switch themselves. Last year, eTV, a South African TV broadcaster transmitting via analogue, applied to a court in Pretoria seeking to prevent the switch off. Yesterday, the court declined the application but extended the deadline to June in order to give people more time to switch.

INTRODUCING: DEALFLOW Get Africa’s startup funding updates in real-time. A major problem limiting the growth of Africa’s tech ecosystem is the unavailability of data. With data, stakeholders can make important decisions on the go, saving time and resources that would otherwise be directed at doing research. Investors especially need to get a direction of what funding is like at every point in time so they can position their funds accordingly. This need for quick insights is exactly what our funding tracker solves. The data is updated in real-time just as startups reach out to us with funding info or as announcements are made. You no longer have to wait for end-of-year reports to get an overview of what the African tech ecosystem is like, you can get that insight in real-time on DealFlow.

