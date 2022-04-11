TechCabal Daily – DiDi bids SA farewell

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Good morning 🌅 During the pandemic, we were all enthralled by the dancing Ghanaian pallbearers whose processions gained global recognition. What started as a meme has now turned into profitable NFTs. Last week, Benjamin Aidoo, the leader of the group sold the viral coffin dance as an NFT for 372eth ($1.046 million). 😯 While TechCabal recognises that 90% of its workforce cannot dance, it will now concentrate all its effort into making sure the 10% that does have moves makes a profit from it. In today’s edition DiDi pulls the plug on South Africa

More African countries are considering CBDCs

TC Insights: Nigeria’s YC strides

Job opportunities

CRYPTO MARKET

DiDi PULLS THE PLUG ON SOUTH AFRICA One year after touching down in South Africa, DiDi—the China-based e-hailing company—has announced it will halt its operation in the country. Why? Globally, DiDi is the second-largest e-hailing company, second only to Uber. While Uber has an $80.5 billion market value, DiDi is next with $21 billion, beating Lyft. South Africa marked the company’s 17th country of operations, and its entry into Africa. Unfortunately, though, DiDi’s entry was poorly timed. Two months after launch, South Africa was hit by its third COVID wave, which prompted yet another lockdown as the country recorded nearly 12,000 infections per day. Other than the crippling effects of the pandemic on e-hailing platforms, DiDi also faced fierce competition from already-existing platforms in South Africa—Uber and Bolt. Globally, DiDi claims to have over 500 million customers. In China, DiDi dominates the market by 80%. After expanding to Brazil in 2018, it quickly acquired a Brazilian e-hailing platform, 99, which it claims led it to dominate 50% of South America’s e-hailing market. In South Africa, though, DiDi has had a rough time competing with other platforms. At the time of its launch, Uber controlled 78% of South Africa’s e-hailing market, and Bolt controlled 28%. While Didi launched with a variety of incentives—including lower commission fees for drivers, and ride-sharing options for riders—the platform didn’t see much growth. ITWeb also reports that riders and drivers who flocked to get DiDi’s incentives made a U-turn to favourites after the first few months. Zoom out: E-hailing platforms in South Africa are also experiencing pushback from drivers who are protesting security challenges posed to them, as well as low wages and high commission from the platforms. If multinational companies like DiDi can’t keep up, how difficult will it be for home-bred platforms to enter the market?

SEND BY FLUTTERWAVE Don’t just send money, send money fast. Send and receive money directly to mobile wallets, bank accounts, Barter or through cash pickup with $end. Visit send.flutterwave.com and do it now! This is partner content.

SAVE TIME WITH VERIFIED AFRICA Verified.africa is the go-to verification platform for African businesses looking to scale quickly and onboard customers with KYC standards. From codeless integrations to simple API docs, developers can begin using Verified.africa within minutes. Try Verified Africa today. This is partner content.

TC INSIGHTS: NIGERIA’S Y COMBINATOR STRIDES The first Nigerian company to get into Y Combinator (also called YC) was the defunct online advertising platform, PetaSales in 2009. YC is an American seed accelerator valued at over $600 billion. The accelerator has helped in launching over 3,000 startups globally including Stripe, Coinbase, and Dropbox amongst others. After a seven-year drought, Paystack and Flutterwave—leading payment platforms in Nigeria—joined the accelerator program. Since then, Nigerian startups have become regular participants in the famous accelerator program. Nigerian startups made up 5 out of the 12 African startups that made it into YC in the 2020 winter batch. This number tripled to 18 in the 2022 winter batch, a feat which ranks it as the third-largest representation when categorized by country, behind the U.S. and India. Essentially, the number of Nigerian startups selected for YC has increased astronomically by 1000% in six years. To understand this rising trend, one has to consider that the country remains the most active venture capital scene in Africa, attracting more than $1.80 billion of the $5 billion raised across the continent in 2021. As of 2020, the number of startups in Nigeria was estimated at around 3,300—the highest number in Africa. This places it at a numerical advantage over startups from other African countries. While these are obvious reasons for the country’s dominance, the success of Flutterwave and Paystack points to a viable location for startups. Both startups have improved the payment landscape across the industry and the continent, making it easy for startups playing in other sectors to achieve significant traction. Similarly, YC alumni have helped coach prospective YC applicants, making sure their applications/ideas sound more compelling. All of these have played a significant part in Nigerian startups becoming regular participants at the coveted global accelerator in Silicon Valley. The trend will likely continue in the coming years. Startups that are unable to get into YC may likely consider other global accelerators like Techstars, and 500 Startups amongst others. Still, the allure of getting into a prestigious accelerator like YC and hitting great heights like Flutterwave and Paystack will always persist. Check out our funding dashboard, DealFlow to track every deal that’s happening on the continent in real-time. You can download all our reports here and watch videos from our events. Send your custom research requests here.

GET A LIMITLESS TROVE CARD Trove finance is Nigeria’s pioneer micro-investing platform offering every African access to global investment opportunities for as low as $10 has piloted a dollar card services feature that gives users 0.5% cashback on every purchase. Kiss the $20 limit goodbye with one limitless card to fund all your lifestyle needs. Accepted globally on all retail platforms Get your limitless Trove Card today. This is partner content.

DON’T JUST READ THE BRAND, DRINK IT IN TOO Visit techcabal.com/shop and associate yourself with greatness.

SHARE #TCDAILY THIS MONTH







