TechCabal Daily – Elon won

Without further Elongation, here’s the news on Twitter’s buyout.

If crypto options are added, a few more may join in tow.

Monetisation is expanding on Twitter, especially with newer features like Super Follows , and Ticketed Spaces . African startups are not left behind with Chipper Cash, Paga, and Flutterwave’s Barter as the only options for payouts for African creators.

Stripe will process the payment with Stripe Connect, while crypto payments will happen over the Polygon blockchain network. It seems like the test is only being run in the US now, but Stripe hopes to have the option live in 120 countries by the end of the year.

According to The Verge , both Stripe and Twitter are currently testing out a new feature that will allow users to get their earnings in USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

Creators might soon be able to receive payouts in cryptocurrency.

Before we get into why you really opened this edition—Elon’s take over, here’s some other interesting news about Twitter.

ELON BUYS TWITTER

It finally happened.

Twitter has accepted Elon Musk’s offer to purchase the company for roughly $44 billion.

Yesterday, the social media platform disclosed in a press release that Musk purchased the company at $54.20 a share, the same price named in his initial offer on April 14, 2022.

What about Twitter’s poison pill?

You know what they say, money corrupts and absolute money corrupts absolutely

After Musk made his initial offer and threatened to tank Twitter’s share prices if they didn’t sell, the board adopted a poison pill, a tactic that allows other shareholders to purchase shares at a discount whenever any person or group acquires more than a 15% stake in the company.

Upon consideration though, the board agreed to sell at a premium to Musk, so everybody wins. Bret Taylor, Twitter’s Independent Board Chair, said in the press release that the board had “conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing.”

“The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter’s stockholders,” Taylor added.

Does Elon really have $44 billion?

Like PSquare says, if I no get money, I get place to borrow, and this applies to Musk’s situation.

On April 21, Musk shared with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that he planned to finance the purchase by securing $25.5 billion of debt and about $21 billion equity commitment.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in the statement announcing the acquisition.

What’s going to happen to everyone’s beloved app?

Elon wants to make the world Twitter a better place.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said.

He also hinted at upcoming changes he might implement at the company, adding that he wants to “make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spambots, and authenticating all humans.”

This could mean anything from finally bringing the coveted edit button to life, to making sure getting verified is no longer as hard as getting residency in the US.

Congratulations to all Twitter shareholders.