👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – $20 million for tech

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH OSINACHI UKOMADU

Osinachi Ukomadu is the CEO of Heroshe, a cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and payments company that allows people to shop across borders and access worldwide markets.

Explain your job to a five-year-old

I do magic. I find the most amazingly talented people, inspire them with the craziest of ideas and they build the most amazing product that helps anyone living in Nigeria to shop anywhere in the world and make it appear at their door in days. The experience is magical.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

I wish I knew the value of relationships. I went through school and didn’t quite connect with the people in school. I was focused on getting out to the real world to make money. I later realised that those relationships you build in school end up being the key relationships that define the later stages of your life.

What’s the most promising thing about tech in Africa?

The most promising thing about tech in Africa is the people. I am amazed every day when I read what young Africans are doing across the continent. I am fascinated by their audacity to attack some intractable African problems with tech. They are not waiting for permission from anyone. They are fixing problems that generations before them have sidestepped. This excites me.

What’s does the future of international logistics look like?

We believe e-commerce will look different in Africa than it does in the West. It is going to be decentralised, cross-border, and social. There will not be an “Amazon for Africa”. E-commerce will be decentralised because there will be different players solving e-commerce problems specific to their region. E-commerce is going to be cross-border because African borders will open up to allow easy movement of people and goods across the continent. This will make it easier for these e-commerce companies to scale out of their region. E-commerce is going to be social because Africa still largely has a trust deficit. People buy from people they trust. This trust currency will be converted to financial currency by social sellers who will sell across multiple platforms from storefronts to social platforms and chat apps.

When these three components of e-commerce are at play, it will create a different kind of logistics solution to move the goods across Africa. This means there will be logistics companies focused on cross border movement of goods by land, sea, and air and there will be those focused on the last-mile delivery of goods. Within each of these domains, there will be further stratification of players solving logistics for specific verticals of the e-commerce supply chain. This all means that e-commerce logistics will drive logistics across Africa and from Africa to the world. I see a future where consumers live in Nigeria, order from Kenya, and have it delivered in days; consumers in the US and UK will order from Nigeria and have it delivered to them in days.

What (singular) achievement are you most proud of?

My most singular achievement was getting married to the most amazing woman ever. Every other achievement came as a result of that singular achievement. That was “the one ring to rule them all”.

What’s something you love doing that you’re terrible at. And something you really do not like doing that you’re great at.

I love playing soccer but I am terrible at it. I am a victim of a talented older sibling. My older brother got all the soccer talent in the family leaving me with none. We both played high school soccer. He played in the set before me and won awards up to the state level. When I joined the team, the coach was expecting the same performance from me. One day, the coach pulled me aside and asked me, “Osi, what’s wrong with you?” I was totally confused. It was later I realised he was referring to my lack of soccer abilities. Nonetheless, I still love the game and play till today.

I am not a fan of public speaking but I have been told several times that people like to hear me speak. Personally, I only do it because I have to. Frankly, it is one of those things that you get good at doing because you have to do it often. So, I spend countless hours preparing before any presentation. I deal with stage anxiety and crazy thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. At the end of the day, I am able to deliver and people love it. I might eventually grow to love it one of these days.

What do you think of Web3?

I am still on the fence on Web3 as I suspect many others are. Web3 holds so many promises for Africa and the rest of the world. As an African, I am wondering how we are going to take advantage of Web3 as creators and not consumers. How do we create global products that can be consumed across the world? I know we have African-specific problems to solve however, I believe the best way to approach Web3 is solving global problems that bring in revenue to solve the other problems. Web3 is giving us a blank slate to build the future. We need to use this opportunity to create for the world. Africans are not the only ones that lack financial inclusion. We need to build financial inclusion solutions that account for the rest of the world. We need to build gaming platforms that account for the rest of the world. We need to solve hard-tech problems that take the rest of the world into account. When we solve for the rest of the world, we will realise the resources to solve for Africa. Let’s use the opportunity Web3 offers us to go global.