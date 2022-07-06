Source: Facebook

Nigerian logistics company, Gokada, has appointed a new CEO to lead the company in its effort to expand beyond the country. The new CEO, Olutosin Oni was previously managing principal, investments and portfolio management, at EchoVC Partners, a venture fund with investments in 36 technology-focused companies spanning 5 continents.

Prior to joining EchoVC, Oni was head of structured products at FBN Capital Limited and served as the head of debt capital markets at BGL PLC.

In an announcement shared on LinkedIn, he said “After almost 5 fantastic years at EchoVC investing in tech and tech-enabled businesses across Africa, I am excited to join Gokada as CEO. I am raring to work with the board and team of Gokada to build Africa’s premier last-mile solutions provider, starting in Lagos, Nigeria.”

Oni takes over from former CEO Nikhil Goel, and his appointment comes after the logistics company announced that they partnered with Octamile to provide digital insurance to protect their “pilots”, merchants, and customers.

Share this article