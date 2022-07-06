MTN Nigeria, the leading telecommunications company in Nigeria, is partnering with ETAP, a mobility technology company operating in Africa and headquartered in Irvine, California, to improve driving experience across Nigeria by rewarding drivers who maintain good driving habits.

Already, ETAP’s suite of products includes an app that uses advanced telematics to monitor important driving behaviours like speed, cornering, acceleration, braking, and focus. Through this partnership with Africa’s telecommunications giant, this app will now be accessible to millions of Nigerians, who will now begin to profit when the app captures their good driving habits.

The service will be piloted exclusively for drivers who are currently MTN subscribers. By earning Safe Driving Points on the ETAP app, they can convert these points into vouchers for fuel and shopping, tickets for movies or concerts, and an array of other exciting experiences.

Another perk of this service is that the drivers do not need to pay for internet access to the app, as ETAP has got that covered through the partnership. So, even without mobile data, drivers can keep raking in points.

With a subscription rate of over 68 million Nigerians, MTN Nigeria, the largest mobile network operator in the region, is leveraging its vast coverage to enable improved experiences in the country. MTN users of ETAP’s gamified driving app will also get a free 35-point car inspection at Autofast locations in Total filling stations in Nigeria.

Added to that, drivers can monitor a leaderboard in the app where they can get actional insights and tips to improve their driving, all in real time. The leaderboard feature also allows for healthy challenges between drivers in a way that could give way to improved driving across the country.

In a statement shared with TechCabal, Adia Sowho, chief marketing officer of MTN Nigeria, said, “We want to connect our customers to exciting products and services that enable the best experiences, and this partnership with ETAP aligns perfectly with this mission. We are excited to be working with this innovative company to inspire behaviour change on Nigerian roads and ultimately improve the day-to-day experience of millions of Nigerians.”

ETAP, which recently raised a $1.5 million pre-seed to pivot its business of providing car insurance, is adopting this model to incentivise people with rewards that reduce the risks associated with car insurance. By being encouraged to drive better, they believe road users may experience a reduced risk of ill fate on Nigerian roads.

Along with the rewards, drivers can buy insurance in 90 seconds and complete claims in 3 minutes or less, with flexible coverage options including daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual plans, depending on their needs.

Ibraheem Babalola, CEO and founder of ETAP, said in the press release received by TechCabal that ETAP’s overarching purpose is to inspire a change in the behaviour of Nigerian drivers. “Beyond driving much-needed insurance penetration in Nigeria, we are committed to inspiring behaviour change on our roads,” he said.

“We strongly believe that our shared value insurance model, combined with MTN’s vast reach, has the potential to catalyse improved driving behaviour on Nigerian roads. We are thrilled to have partnered with arguably the biggest company in Nigeria, and we are looking forward to working together to drive real change across the country,” he said in the press release.

Share this article