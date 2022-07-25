Yamaha and MAX announcing the deal Source: MAX

Following their recent milestone of 100 million kilometres, Max has announced a partnership with Yamaha’s Nigerian subsidiary, Moto Business Service Nigeria (MBSN), to finance and maintain over 50,000 vehicles over the next 2 years. The partnership will expand Max’s operations in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon and fast-track its goal of serving 100,000 independent commercial drivers by the end of 2023.

Because of the financing options offered by MBSN, independent commercial drivers using the MAX platform will be able to acquire a variety of vehicles for use in their businesses. Through a single, low-cost membership, the agreement will also give drivers access to 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and 4-wheeler vehicles (including electric cars), as well as a variety of extra services.

Speaking at the announcement event, Adetayo Bamiduro, co-founder and CEO of MAX, said, “We are extremely thrilled to partner with MBSN and the Yamaha Motor Corporation. It demonstrates our shared commitment to democratising access to vehicle subscriptions and enabling entrepreneurs across Africa to unleash development by moving people and goods safely and reliably from point A to point B. This collaboration will enable MAX to significantly accelerate our goal of serving 100,000 independent commercial drivers across Africa by the end of 2023.”

Mr Shoji Shiraishi, a fellow at Yamaha Global, said, “We are extremely excited to officially launch MBSN in Africa by kick-starting our operations with MAX. We will onboard vehicles across multiple cities and generate employment avenues for the youth of the African subcontinent. We plan to work with more mobility companies in the future and to transform the overall shared mobility space in Nigeria and Africa by bringing our financial and strategic experience from our stakeholders.”

Share this article