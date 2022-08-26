Claudine Moore. Image Source

C. Moore, a PR firm with a strong focus on African tech startups, has been acquired by Allison+Partners, a global marketing and communications agency with operations in 34 markets worldwide. With this acquisition, Claudine Moore, the founder of C.Moore, joins Allison+Partners in a newly created role as the managing director for the African region. David Idagu will also join Allison+Partners as the firm’s Africa Regional Consultant.

C.Moore has worked with some of the continent’s startups from their Series A to Series E, including WorldRemit, Copia Global, Lori Systems, Konga, AFEX, and WorldCover. The independent boutique firm has also worked with several African organisations and business leaders outside the digital tech industry, including former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Arik Air, and The Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Speaking on the acquisition, Matthew Della Croce, Global President and Chief Client Experience Officer of Allison+Partners, said, “The addition of Claudine and her team… gives us significantly deeper capabilities and reach into Africa, a complex, pivotal, and increasingly influential marketplace that requires a network, true expertise, and bespoke offerings in line with how Allison+Partners works throughout the world.”

Allison+Partners is organised around five practices: technology, which is more than 60% of Allison+Partners’ global portfolio; consumer brands; corporate; reputation risk and public affairs; and health. In her new role, Moore is looking to leverage Allison + Partners’ global reach and technology expertise to offer resources and support for international and African tech companies looking to expand in Africa.

In a statement shared with TechCabal, she said “This is a very exciting moment for us to join Allison+Partners, one of the industry’s fastest-growing and innovative global agencies. By joining the agency, we will be able to provide current and future Africa-focused clients with the same senior-level counsel and hands-on team expertise, while leveraging Allison+Partners’ global footprint, network, and extensive resources to support the growing African market.”

In 2020, Moore launched The Future is Female Mentorship Program, the first and only PR and communications initiative dedicated exclusively to African female tech founders. Moore will continue to run the program with the full support of Allison+Partners. The program’s third edition has seen female founders apply from 36 countries across Africa.

Developments such as this show that as Africa’s tech industry continues to expand, professional services in legal, HR, PR, etc. are growing to meet the industry’s needs.

