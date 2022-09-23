👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – The Future of Commerce 2022

TGIF 🎊

Today at 10 AM (WAT), TechCabal will host the second edition of the Future of Commerce, where high-level conversations will be had about the present and future of Africa’s commerce.

More than 30 business leaders, experts, and operators will discuss how social media, payments, and logistics are powering the growth of Africa’s commerce.

Joined by over 5,000 players and enthusiasts across Africa, virtually and in-person, they will discuss the theme “Money On The Streets”, exploring the innovative ways in which startups and large corporations cater to the needs of the informal sector.

This is one conference you don’t want to miss, so watch #FOC2022 Live on https://www.youtube.com/c/Techcabal at 10 AM (WAT).