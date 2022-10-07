Google Cloud has announced a collaboration with Syft Analytics, a South Africa-based financial reporting application to help it scale beyond South Africa.

The Syft Analytics tool processes significant volumes of financial data and provides insightful financial reports to accountants, financial analysts, and businesses. The platform also provides visualisations of financial data through reports that the company claims make information simple, understandable, and comprehensible to organisational staff.

Founded in 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Syft Analytics has grown its customer base to 120,000 businesses in the span of five years, across markets such as South Africa, New Zealand, USA, Australia, and the UK.

Syft Analytics will leverage Google Cloud to run its online platform and application that reviews, analyses, and predicts financial data quickly.

“With customers at the heart of everything we do, we’re proud to have been an integral part of Syft’s journey in becoming an international company, and we are proud to deliver the infrastructure capabilities and tools that will further support Syft in its customer excellence and growth,” said Niral Patel, director of Google Cloud Africa.

For Syft Analytics, Matthew Stephanou, co-founder and CTO, stated that “The move to Google Cloud enabled a fundamental shift in our business, enabling us to scale with minimal effort, on demand. The Google Cloud team has provided support at all levels, both locally and globally, introducing our team to services such as Cloud Run and other capabilities we can reliably build upon to deliver better and faster insights to clients.”

According to Google Cloud, to date Syft, has experienced a 4,000% increase in its customer base since it started running on Google Cloud.

