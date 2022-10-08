How to use MTN MoMo in South Africa

MTN MoMo South Africa allows you to keep money, send and receive payments, make purchases, and perform various other financial operations, all from the convenience of your mobile phone. It is quick, easy, helpful, and cheap. And it’s available in various African countries other than South Africa.

MTN MoMo South Africa: How does it function?

With MTN MoMo South Africa, money is kept in an encrypted digital wallet associated with a user’s MTN mobile phone number. You must have an active MTN Mobile Money account before using the service.

Dial *120*151# and follow the onscreen prompts to get started. You can also check the MTN website or contact a local MTN Mobile Money representative for details on the services currently available in your country through MTN Mobile Money.

What are some common ways to utilise MTN Mobile Money?

There are various options available to anyone with an MTN Mobile Money wallet. For example, you can:

Receive and save cash

end money to any MTN mobile money subscriber

Send airtime to mobile customers other than MTN

Make a cash withdrawal at any location that accepts MTN Mobile Money

Bills payment

Purchase and pay for insurance

Distribute funds for employee compensation, travel expenses, tuition, and other needs

How to check my MTN Mobile Money balance

To see how much money you have in your MTN Mobile Money account, you can do so in a few different ways. If you want the greatest experience, download the MTN MoMo app. It has many useful features, like balance and interest rate checking. It also provides a more streamlined interface for managing your various MTN mobile services.

For MTN MoMo South Africa USSD, simply dial *120*151#. ou can use this code for all MoMo-related transactions in South Africa by following the prompts on the page.

Want to become a MoMo agent in South Africa?

Anyone can join the MoMo agent network. To get started, dial 083135 and speak to an agent or send an email to MoMo@mtn.com .

