TechCabal Daily – The Brave cut

This is the latest update in YouTube’s fight against spam and impersonator accounts. Earlier this year, the platform stopped channels from hiding their subscriber count. Last year, it also disabled the dislike count across all videos on its platform.

You’ll still keep your channel name, but every creator on the platform will get a unique @ account handle that can be used to tag them in comments, video descriptions and titles.

Yesterday, the platform announced that all users will soon be able to choose unique @ creator handles, similar to Twitter’s.

To date, it has facilitated a gross merchandise value of $45 million on its platform. The funding will be used to achieve more growth in revenue and client acquisition. The startup has said that it aims to work with 2,500+ clients and achieve $500 million GMV by the end of 2023. It will do this by continuing product development and expanding to more markets.

What will Glamera do with the money?

Glamera is a software-as-a-service business. It is a platform which provides access to beauty and lifestyle services providers such as beauty salons, barber shops, gyms, spas, and makeup artists. It enables consumers to find such service providers and book sessions with them.

Egypt-born startup Glamera has raised $1.3 million in a seed round led by Riyadh Angels Investors. Techstars Accelerator, Ithraa Venture Capital, 100 Ventures, Lucrative Ventures, and Super Angel Investors also participated in the round.

BRAVE CUTS SA OFF FROM WITHDRAWING CRYPTO REWARDS

No more BAT for South Africans.

South Africans can no longer withdraw their blockchain token, Basic Attention Token (BAT), which they earned by viewing advertisements on the Brave browser. The ethereum-based token is available on exchange platforms.

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, it was available for R5.45 ($0.30) per token on the South African cryptocurrency exchange, VALR. Audiences on Reddit and YouTube also use the BAT token to tip creators they appreciate.

Why won’t South Africans get their BATs?

This is because the browser, Brave, has stopped extending its services to the country.

Before now, South Africans could withdraw their BAT from the browser by using either Gemini or Uphold, Brave’s partner wallet providers. However, in May, Gemini stopped supporting users in South Africa and several other countries. Two months later, in July, Brave made the same move. No one in the country could create new accounts on Brave to earn BAT, but pre-existing Brave users continued to earn BAT and store it in their Uphold wallets which still supported the country.

Hanging BATs

Uphold users have to authenticate their accounts every 90 days but South African users can’t do that because the browser no longer runs in the country. Now they have been logged out of their accounts leaving their BATs hanging on the blockchain.

Brave has not said why its doors are closed to South Africa and other countries, but a product manager said on Reddit that it is in a bid to check the fraudulent activities happening on the platform.